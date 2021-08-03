How the local N.C. delegation to Congress voted recently

WASHINGTON — Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted recently.
U.S. House
Medal of Honor: The House has passed a bill to authorize the building of a monument in Washington, D.C., to commemorate recipients of the military’s Medal of Honor. The vote on Monday, July 26, was unanimous with 416 yeas.
Yeas: U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-Greensboro, 6th District
Gold Star mothers monument: The House has passed the Gold Star Mothers Family Monument Extension Act to extend until early 2027 authorization for the building of a monument at the Arlington National Cemetery to mothers of military members who died in battle. The vote on Monday, July 26, was unanimous with 412 yeas.
Yeas: Manning
Disposing of prescription drugs: The House has passed the Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription Opioids Act to require Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities to accept controlled substances medications for disposal either on-site or by law enforcement. The vote on Tuesday, July 27, was unanimous with 424 yeas.
Yeas: Manning
VA medical centers: The House has passed the Major Medical Facility Authorization Act to authorize fiscal 2021 spending on certain large Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities. The vote on Tuesday, July 27, was 413-7.
Yeas: Manning
Legislative branch: The House has passed the Legislative Branch Appropriations Act to fund operations of the House, Library of Congress, and other parts of the legislative branch other than the Senate in fiscal 2022. The vote on Wednesday, July 28, was 215-207.
Yeas: Manning
State Department: The House has passed the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act to fund the State Department and other diplomatic and foreign relations programs for fiscal 2022. The vote, on Wednesday, July 28, was 217-212.
Yeas: Manning
Labor, Health, Education: The House has passed the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act. The bill would provide fiscal 2022 funding for the Health and Human Services, Labor, and Education departments. The vote on Thursday, July 29, was 219-208.
Yeas: Manning
Afghanistan and Capitol riot response: The House has passed the Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act. The bill would spend about $2 billion in fiscal 2021 on various measures to increase security at the Capitol building after the Jan. 6 riot, as well as actions related to the U.S. military leaving Afghanistan. The vote on Thursday, July 29, was 416-11.
Yeas: Manning
Memorializing 9/11 attacks: The House has passed a bill to designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail Route, which would be a National Park Service tour route linking the three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, in Pennsylvania, New York City, and Arlington, Va. The vote on Thursday, July 29, was unanimous with 423 yeas.
Yeas: Manning
U.S. Senate
Environmental law: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Todd Kim to serve as an assistant attorney general, heading the Environment and Natural Resources Division at the Justice Department. Kim has been a lawyer in the division, a private practice attorney, and solicitor general for Washington, D.C. The vote on Monday, July 27, was 58-41.
Nays: U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.
Yeas: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Labor board member: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Gwynne Wilcox to serve on the National Labor Relations Board for a five-year term ending in summer 2023. The vote on Wednesday, July 28, was 52-47.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Second Labor board member: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of David Prouty to serve on the National Labor Relations Board for a five-year term ending in summer 2026. Prouty, currently general counsel for a branch of the Service Employee International Union, was previously a main lawyer for the Major League Baseball Players Association. The vote on Wednesday, July 28, was 53-46.
Nays: Burr, Tillis
Infrastructure spending: The Senate has passed a motion to begin consideration of the Invest in America Act. The bill would authorize through fiscal 2026 $715 billion of spending on drinking water and wastewater programs and various Transportation Department programs, including new mass transit and climate change programs at the agency. The vote to consider the bill on Wednesday, July 28, was 67-32.