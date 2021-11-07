How to enjoy working out if you hate exercise

I also began scheduling my workouts ahead of time, since I couldn't always exercise at the same time every day. Setting a specific time for working out helped keep me on task. And if I couldn't find one big block of time, I'd break up my workout into several shorter segments to complete throughout the day. Experts say this is fine, as you'll reap the same benefits.

2. Start slowly, and give your new routine time

One of the biggest mistakes exercise newbies make is doing too much, too soon. If you want to try running, don't go out and run 3 miles as fast as you can. Alternate running a block or a minute with walking a block or a minute for just 1 mile and build from there. This same principle applies to any new activity you select.

And give your new activity time, as it takes a while for a new behavior to become a habit. "I can't tell you how many people give up after a week or two because it feels hard or they aren't seeing results," said Tami Smith, a certified personal trainer and CEO of Fit Healthy Momma. "Give yourself a chance to begin to see and feel the benefits. Commit to at least 30 days of consistency and then evaluate how you're feeling about it."

3. Find a form of exercise you like doing