How to save money on clothing, without sacrificing your style

Whether you're a fashion maven or all about the basics, buying clothes shouldn't be a budget buster.

And while you might not be spending much on dress clothes or professional attire at the moment, you'll probably want to up your game and freshen up your look at some point.

But just how much of your budget should go toward your wardrobe can vary greatly.

"If you love clothing and prioritize it in your budget and minimize spending in other areas to funnel money to the thing you care about, that is okay," said Erin Lowry, author of "Broke Millennial." "It's about making it balanced with other elements to have a well-rounded financial life...but you shouldn't be going into credit card debt for clothing."

Here are some money saving tips on filling out your closet:

Calculate cost-per-wear

To help decide how much to spend on an article of clothing try to assess the cost of wear, recommended consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch.

Spending more money on quality pieces that you can wear often and will last a few years can make more financial sense than buying cheaply-made items.