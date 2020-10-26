Huntsville Elementary students make A and AB Honor Rolls during first nine weeks

Rockingham County Schools recently announced Huntsville Elementary School's distinguished students on the A and AB Honor Rolls for Q1, the first nine weeks of the school year. They include:
3rd Grade A Honor Roll
Jacob Castro Velazquez, Jaxon Frazier, Ella Harris, Nathan Johnson, Colton Joyce, Olivia Priddy, Bryce Purgason, Trenton Rhodes, Grayson Rider, Mya Welch, Asha Wiggins
3rd Grade AB Honor Roll
Korbyn Broman, Kaleb Compton, Damian Edwards, Elias Faith, Ashlee Fletcher, Shaun-Michael Gretsinger, Kaelyn Morgan, Josue Pinzon, Caitlin Rhynehardt, McKenna Robertson, Hayleigh Steadman, Addison Stevens, Rober Tullock, Allyson Welch
4th Grade A Honor Roll
Emma Bullins, Ryleigh Cope, Alison Durham, John Franklin, Braydon Gibbs, Svetlana Grbus, Houstyn Stump, Josie Tucker
4th Grade AB Honor Roll
Bryson Farrell, Jacob Henderson, Ryan Kang, Lance Lanum, Dakota Lowery, Maxton Mahathey, Maci Miller, Jala Neal, Joseph Pascuzzo, Calleigh Price, Jackson Raines, Liam Reynolds, Myah Taylor, Elijah Tucker, Jordyn Welch
5th Grade A Honor Roll
Kayden Galloway, Laney Hopper, Spencer Joyce, Charlotte Kehl, William Lassiter, Major Martin
5th Grade AB Honor Roll
Rylan Barker, Addison Crews, Owen Ellington, Jacob Evans, Katelyn Gribble, Mica Griffin, Bella Guilliam, Lacie Hawks, Anna Holland, Peyton Isley, Erick Lopez-Aguirre, Hannah Martin, Zaelin Moore, Kaitlin Richardson, Elizabeth Stephenson, Sarah Wilson, Mikenna Woods, Alaina Wray
