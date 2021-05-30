Ice House Brings Confidence to Rising Entrepreneurs

WENTWORTH – The Rockingham County Office of Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism recently hosted its first Ice House Entrepreneurship Program.

Funded NC IDEA, the program focuses on inspiring and engaging aspiring entrepreneurs through discussions and work pertaining to the principles of entrepreneurship verses the process of becoming a successful professional.

Eight participants, ranging in ages 17-62, graduated from the six-week program. The series ended with each participant presenting their business plan while integrating techniques they had acquired through the courses. While no two business plans were alike, they all held the same value of being thoroughly planned out.

“Being successful as an entrepreneur is not about luck; instead, it is about working hard, persevering, and having confidence in your own abilities,” said Joseph Strader, class participant. “This course does a great job of helping you develop the skills you need to succeed as an entrepreneur and also offers a workshop for your business ideas.”