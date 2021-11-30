Ice skating rink to open in downtown Mayodan Dec. 3

MAYODAN — The Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department is gearing up to introduce the coolest spot in Rockingham County this holiday season — an ice rink in the middle of downtown at Jake Atkinson Park.

Beginning Dec. 3, the public is invited to lace up their skates and join in the fun for the entire month of December. And to make the yuletide season even merrier, the MMPRCD has organized daily concession stands, plenty of photo opportunities, horse-drawn carriage rides, and holiday music at the park at 509 W. Main Street every day until Jan. 2.

The parks and rec department has further scheduled youth and family nights which will feature local organizations as hosts for special Monday nights. Residents are invited to host their own holiday parties, as well, by renting the rink for at least 10 of their friends. A small fee is added for additional guests. The skating rink comes in perfect time for other holiday events like the Madison-Mayodan 7th Annual Christmas Stroll on Dec. 3 and the 40th Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 11.

“The closest thing Rockingham County has to something like this is nearly an hour away depending on where you live. This ice-skating rink keeps families close to home while supporting local business” County Manager Lance Metzler said, “I’m excited to see families having fun in Rockingham County this holiday season.”