Icy precipitation brought dozens of traffic accidents to Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — County roads and highways turned into ice-glazed demolition derby sites early Monday morning as dozens of cars were involved in traffic accidents, authorities said.
From about 4:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., law enforcement officials and emergency workers recorded a total of 30 reported wrecks. And the number did not include dozens of incidents where vehicles slid off the road, down embankments or were stranded trying to make it up hills.
The freezing rain, icy roads and increased likelihood of accidents meant Rockingham County Schools declared Monday a remote learning day for the district.
Students were back on campus on Tuesday with a two-hour delay, reporting for homerooms at 10 a.m.
No ice-related accidents were reported Tuesday morning by the Rockingham County Communications Center.
Freezing rain and sleet late Sunday and early Monday morning caught people who were trying to make it to work. Numerous highways were closed, and officials said most were shut down due to numerous accidents or because the roads were deemed too dangerous. For example, officials barred drivers from ice-covered hills they said were too difficult to negotiate.
“Somebody’s gonna get killed out here,” said Monroeton Fire Chief Richard Wyrick as he dodged sliding vehicles while trying to close Cunningham Mill Road.
Wyrick counted 10 to 12 cars stranded on the road’s long curving hill between Spearman Road and River Run Drive.
"Cunningham Mill Road has always been noted for ice,” Wyrick said. “People just need to pay attention to the weather and temperatures. When the roads are wet, just slow down.”
Wrecks were wide-spread throughout the county, said the N.C. Highway Patrol's First Sgt. Greg Strader.
Thomas S. Harrington Highway, between Young Road and N.C. 135, was closed for more than an hour due to a couple of wrecks in one of its long curves, Strader said.
He noted the road reopened after state Department of Transportation workers salted the lanes. Other closures included areas of Cunningham Mill Road, N.C. 14, and U.S. 220.
One Harrington Highway accident involved an Eden Police car. The patrol car was stopped in the roadway with its lights on when another vehicle came around a car, slid across the road, and came to rest bumper-to-bumper with the patrol car, Strader said.
Although most collisions resulted in few or no injuries, at least a dozen people were transported to area hospitals for treatment, officials reported.
When driving in icy conditions, Strader warned drivers: “Slow down and take your time. Just because the road looks good in one spot, when you get a half mile down the road, it might be iced over.”
He further cautioned that regular speed limits may be too fast for icy roads.
“Just because you’re going the speed limit doesn’t mean you’re not going too fast,” Strader said.
“This came on quick,” said Rockingham County Fire Marshal Anthony Crowder. “Initially, we didn’t think it was going to be as much. Give yourself plenty of time and slow down.”
He noted that personnel from fire service, county emergency medical services, rescue squads and law enforcement were called to assist with all the calls.
“Everybody was all hands on deck, responding countywide to the number incidents in addition to the ones we normally respond to,” Crowder said.