Icy precipitation brought dozens of traffic accidents to Rockingham

Wyrick counted 10 to 12 cars stranded on the road’s long curving hill between Spearman Road and River Run Drive.

"Cunningham Mill Road has always been noted for ice,” Wyrick said. “People just need to pay attention to the weather and temperatures. When the roads are wet, just slow down.”

Wrecks were wide-spread throughout the county, said the N.C. Highway Patrol's First Sgt. Greg Strader.

Thomas S. Harrington Highway, between Young Road and N.C. 135, was closed for more than an hour due to a couple of wrecks in one of its long curves, Strader said.

He noted the road reopened after state Department of Transportation workers salted the lanes. Other closures included areas of Cunningham Mill Road, N.C. 14, and U.S. 220.

One Harrington Highway accident involved an Eden Police car. The patrol car was stopped in the roadway with its lights on when another vehicle came around a car, slid across the road, and came to rest bumper-to-bumper with the patrol car, Strader said.

Although most collisions resulted in few or no injuries, at least a dozen people were transported to area hospitals for treatment, officials reported.