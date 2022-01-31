In a North Carolina ICU, hopes are muted as COVID continues to prey on the vulnerable

Most COVID patients on ECMO won't survive

For COVID-19 patients, ECMO is a treatment of last resort. A patient can remain on the machine for anywhere from 10 days to seven weeks while their body tries to heal the damage to their lungs, Raff said. About 60% of ECMO patients won't survive.

Creran said people who work in the ICU normally get to see "a decent amount of happy endings" as patients recover from surgery or trauma and go home. It's hard watching so many die of COVID-19, she said.

"We have to build up a certain wall against these emotions," she said. "We all have to come up with our own way coping to deal with it and try to distance ourselves from it, unfortunately. Just for our own self-preservation."

When COVID-19 patients arrive in the ICU, they're already heavily sedated and on ventilators. If ECMO is successful, the patients are still sedated when they leave.

That means Creran and her co-workers never see their COVID-19 patients when they're conscious. What they know about them comes only from medical charts and what visiting family members tell them.