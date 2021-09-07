In ‘Andy Griffith’ documentary, Charlotte native sheds new light on mythical Mayberry

A new documentary on the enduring charms of Mayberry, the kooky North Carolina hamlet of “The Andy Griffith Show,” poses a tricky question about the nation’s psyche: Why is this fictional Camelot in bib overalls such a cultural touchstone six decades later?

Dwight Eisenhowser was still president when America met Mayberry on Oct. 3, 1960, as the show debuted on CBS to tepid reviews and strong ratings. It ran eight seasons, spawned two spin-off shows and never dropped out of the top 10 programs in audience size.

But other shows of the era are largely forgotten, and even those with distant resonance in the nation’s memory such as “The Dick Van Dyke Show” or “The Beverly Hillbillies” fail to match the cult-like following Mayberry still commands.

Chris Hudson — the Charlotte native who wrote, directed and produced “The Mayberry Effect,” a new documentary recently released — says he got interested in Mayberry’s iconic role five years ago when he toyed with the idea of doing a documentary on a tribute actor who imitated Deputy Barney Fife at festivals and in car commercials.

As he dove into the Mayberry mystique, “I realized there was a deeper story to tell about ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’” Hudson says, “one with a lot of layers to it.”