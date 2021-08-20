In reversal decision Rockingham school board votes 4-3 to mandate masks

A former school bus driver and father of Rockingham County High School graduates, Gerald Rigsby, said he couldn't understand the board's indecision. He said masked children who rode his bus looked "muzzled'' and "mentally chained down.''

"What are you telling us?'' he said. "You already voted 10 days ago to go forward with this. We want action. You've got to pay attention to the people.''

Dan Stephens, who said he works to support kids through sports, told board members that he believes risk of serious illness for children is very low and that children should not be "muzzled against their will.''

"We are teaching them that the air they breathe is toxic and that everyone around them is toxic,'' Stephens said. "I would ask you to be very, very, very careful with the way you proceed from here.''

Ashley Bullock, the mother of a 6-year-old daughter in a district school, said young children are at a disadvantage because they are not old enough to be vaccinated and require the protection of a mask mandate.