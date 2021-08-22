In reversal decision Rockingham school board votes 4-3 to mandate masks

EDEN – The Rockingham County School Board voted 4-3 on Friday to mandate masks for the school district, a reversal of the board’s Aug. 9 unanimous vote to make face coverings optional.
In-person instruction begins for the district’s 11,700 students 22 schools on Monday, while 57 students in grades 4th-8th will attend the school system’s optional virtual academy, according to a district spokesman.
Friday’s emergency board meeting featured nearly 20 speakers during a heated public comment period before the board’s vote.
Several speakers warned board members that if they voted to reverse their Aug. 9 decision, a large contingent of parents would withdraw kids from the school system and homeschool them instead.
Other parents said the move would prompt them to campaign for new candidates in upcoming school board races.
Board members invited epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., a section chief for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, to speak via Zoom about the status of COVID-19 and risks to children in North Carolina to inform their vote.
Moore explained that several school districts in North Carolina are already seeing “a big uptick in clusters’’ of infection. “(There are) individual schools with 50 cases coming right out of the gate,’’ said Moore, a pediatrician and infectious disease expert.
And while the risk of severe COVID-19 infection among young people is much lower than in adults, “it does happen,’’ Moore said. “We’ve seen the rate of hospitalization of children going up rapidly for ages 5-17 ... going up very sharply.’’
But opponents to the mask mandate who were guests at the board meeting overwhelmed the Harvard-educated doctor’s voice, jeering “liar” and “sell-out’’ and disputing his expertise, forcing the call to be cut short.
Board member Doug Isley asked fellow members on behalf of guests who disagreed with the physician, if the board could provide another speaker with a contrasting opinion not “weighted to one side.’’
“The health department is the government authority,’’ McMichael said.
Public comments by anti-mask mandate speakers were applauded loudly by audience members and endorsed with “Amens” and calls from the audience to board members asking, “Why aren’t you all wearing masks?’’ Six members of the seven-member board were present and did not don masks, while member Brent Huss participated via Zoom.
Rockingham County’s Public Health Director Trey Wright spoke briefly at the meeting to reiterate that infection rates are high in the county at 11.4% and explain that masking could reduce the number of students required to quarantine in the event of COVID-19 exposures at school.
For example, if a masked student comes in contact with another masked student who tests positive for COVID-19, only the student with the positive test must quarantine, Wright said.
But if students go without masks, an entire class could potentially be required to quarantine from 7-14 days at home after coming into contact with one infected student or teacher, he said.
Heckling and interruptions from the public accelerated as board members discussed their rationale for opting to mandate masks. Remarks included: “What is this, Nazi Germany?” and “That’s it, we’re pulling our kids out today!’’
“I appreciate each and every one of you,’’ board member Vickie McKinney told guests. “You have the right to your beliefs. My vote will be how my conscience leads me to protect the kids of the county.’’
After more jeers, McKinney said: “Folks, I gave you the courtesy to listen while you spoke. I expect the same.”
Then, as McKinney detailed the fact that six children are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the ICU at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, the crowd’s yelling at her prompted McKinney to ask fellow board members to call the sheriff. “Call Sam Page,’’ McKinney said.
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page could be seen standing in the board room on a video of the last minutes of meeting, though it is unclear if he arrived in response to McKinney’s request.
Board members McKinney, Bob Wyatt, Paula Rakestraw and Vicky Alston, who voted Friday in favor of mandating masks, said they saw the move as a way to reduce the chance of coronavirus outbreaks in schools that could force the district to revert to online instruction. They emphasized their strong wish for in-person learning this school year and explained they see masking as a way of staying in classrooms.
Board chairman Kimberly McMichael and members Huss and Isley voted to make masks optional.
During public comment, Sean Carey, a father of a RCS student, told board members he felt like the emergency meeting Friday “ ... feels really sneaky. It feels like you are trying to slide one past us.’’
“We need you guys to not to give medical advice or to bow to Facebook pressure. All you need to do is represent your constituents. Please don’t reverse yourselves, stay masks optional,’’ Carey said. “If you guys go the other way ... , I can unenroll my kids ... make sure you don’t get the money. I can not vote for you and back the people running against you. We can band together ... we don’t need you.’’
One mother said parents should have the last word in critical health decisions for their children.
“It’s time to put medical decisions into the hands of individuals and parents,’’ said Kristen Carey. “If you flip your original (decision) ... my children will not set foot in school on Monday.’’
A former school bus driver and father of Rockingham County High School graduates, Gerald Rigsby said he couldn’t understand the board’s indecision. He said masked children who rode his bus looked “muzzled’’ and “mentally chained down.’’
“What are you telling us?’’ he said. “You already voted 10 days ago to go forward with this. We want action. You’ve got to pay attention to the people.’’
Dan Stephens, who said he works to support kids through sports, told board members that he believes risk of serious illness for children is very low and that children should not be “muzzled against their will.’’
“We are teaching them that the air they breathe is toxic and that everyone around them is toxic,’’ Stephens said. “ I would ask you to be very, very, very careful with the way you proceed from here.’’
Ashley Bullock, the mother of a 6-year-old daughter in an RCS school, said young children are at a disadvantage because they are not old enough to be vaccinated and require the protection of a mask mandate.
“This mask is all the protection they have, and they can’t survive going virtual at all. Rockingham County is a small county, but we’ve lost a number of people ... My 6-year-old doesn’t deserve (to get sick). They have to wear masks. We can’t afford to have an outbreak and shut down (schools).’’
Rockingham County Democrats were pleased with the board’s decision to protect students’ health.
‘’The community spread of coronavirus is a full-blown public health crisis, and not a political issue in which different viewpoints are equally valid. It makes sense that the Rockingham County School Board would look to other states and counties who were not as thoughtful in their approach to reopening as a cautionary tale, and take measures to safeguard our students and staff in a way that they did not,’’ said Meredith C. Bailey, chairman of the Rockingham County Democratic Party, in a Friday news release.
“It also makes sense that the school board would incorporate recommendations from the medical community, to require masks and social distancing to help curb the community spread. We appreciate the Rockingham County School Board members who voted to institute appropriate measures to reduce the risks to students and staff, and prioritize their health and safety, and, in turn, the safety of the community at-large.’’
Douglass Elementary student Kiyan Moore of Eden brought his young voice before the board: “We should have to wear masks for our own safety because if we don’t, we will end up being sick with the coronavirus.’’