In Rockingham Co., 10% of residents have concealed carry permits, exceeding state rate of 8%

WENTWORTH — More than 10% of Rockingham County residents have received concealed carry permits from the sheriff’s office, officials said this week.

With a population of about 91,000, the rural county has issued permits to 9,571 residents, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

North Carolina has issued more than 703,000 concealed carry permits, ranking it 10th highest in the nation. With 10% of its population holding such permits, Rockingham County is ahead of the state rate of 8%, according to statistics from several national gun safety monitoring agencies.

“I was pleased to hear we had reached this milestone”, said Sheriff Sam Page, an outspoken advocate for the permits he touts as a good way to raise funds for the county. New concealed carry handgun permits cost $90 in N.C., while renewal of permits every five years cost $75.

“I hope we have 10,000 by the end of the year! I have always said that you are the first line of defense when it comes to protecting your home and your family. I am a very pro-Second Amendment sheriff and I praise these individuals for going that extra step to help keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

By contrast, several national gun safety studies show that concealed carry permits do not necessarily mean safer communities. They found that guns used in self defense account for less than 1% of violent crimes and that concealed carry permit holders have used guns offensively. Some studies have found a 10-15% increase in violent crime in states where concealed carry permits are issued at high rates.