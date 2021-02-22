In-state tuition across the UNC System won't go up for the fifth straight year

Prices at UNC System schools will inch up only slightly in the upcoming academic year.

The UNC Board of Governors voted Thursday to keep in-state undergraduate tuition unchanged for the fifth straight year. Only five of the 16 state universities, including both campuses in Winston-Salem, will hike prices on undergraduates from outside North Carolina.

Mandatory student fees — for athletics, student health services, student activities, campus WiFi and other educational technology, debt on student-focused building and campus security — will rise at each campus by between 1 and 3%, the maximum annual increase allowed under state law. Dollar amounts of these increases will range from $30 to $92 per student for the 2021-22 academic year that starts in August.

State universities largely left their fees unchanged for the upcoming school year. The UNC System told campuses in the fall that an increase in one fee would have to be offset by a cut in another.

But the university system made one exception: the health services fee, which all but two state universities will increase next year due to costs associated with COVID-19 testing and treatment and a rising demand for student mental health services largely due to the pandemic.