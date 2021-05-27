In visit to Madison vaccination site, Cooper says he's not ready to cut $300 unemployment supplement

“We are so grateful that you care enough about your employees and your community,’’ Cooper said during a news conference at PHB, where local officials joined.

“Because you know that makes for a safer workplace, safer family life (and) makes for a safer community. Sometimes people are on the fence about whether to get a vaccine and a little incentive can get people to step over the line,’’ Cooper said.

"We want you to know that we believe we are emerging from this pandemic even stronger than before, and the key to it all is vaccinations,'' said Cooper, noting nearly 80% of North Carolinians age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated.

"I think people are feeling better about themselves and their communities, Cooper said. "What we do know, however, is that people who are not vaccinated are still at risk. We are still in a pandemic.''

On Thursday, more than 600 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, while about 13,000 in N.C. had died from the novel coronavirus since the first state cases were reported in March 2020.

