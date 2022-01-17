‘Independence day’: Victim's mother finally gets to face Wake Forest kidnapper

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The man accused of kidnapping a Lexington girl more than three decades ago will stay in jail after a judge denied him bond.

Thomas Eric McDowell appeared in a South Carolina court for the first time since he was charged with kidnapping, murder and burglary in the 1986 abduction of Jessica Gutierrez. Records show he was booked into the Lexington County jail Thursday after being arrested last week in Wake Forest.

Jessica was 4 years old when she was taken in the middle of the night from her Lexington County home by an intruder. Her body has never been found.

Kinli Abee with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office told Magistrate Judge Arthur Myers that McDowell is considered a flight risk because he lives out of state and has an extensive criminal record, including time spent in a North Carolina prison for sexual assault.

Debra Gutierrez, Jessica’s mother, told the court she still considers McDowell to be a danger.

“I don’t think the community is safe if he’s roaming the streets,” Gutierrez said. “For 36 years, I didn’t have the first idea if my baby girl was alive or dead.”