Infection rate back below 5% in Rockingham

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County’s infection rate dropped for the second week in a row to 4.2% on Tuesday, county health statistics showed.

The rate is well below 5%, the target rate the Centers for Disease Control calls relatively safe and a sign that a community is successfully controlling the spread of COVID-19.

While North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has recently relaxed mask restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals, Rockingham County’s Public Health Director Trey Wright said he’s hopeful the unvaccinated will continue to cover their faces to protect themselves and others.

“I am optimistic that people will be responsible with the new rules,’’ Wright said. “I have taken notice that many still wear their masks in the large retailers. Even at the gym, I’ve noticed (that people) when indoors and around (people they don’t know), many are staying masked.’’

Wright said he and his wife, who is expecting the couple’s son in July, will continue to wear masks in public.

Hopefully, every person and family will arrive at a protocol that suits their needs while respecting the safety of others, health officials said. But Wright said being in a “family way” means taking extra precautions.