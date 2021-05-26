Infection rate back below 5% in Rockingham

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County’s infection rate dropped for the second week in a row to 4.2% on Tuesday, county health statistics showed.
The rate is well below 5%, the target rate the Centers for Disease Control calls relatively safe and a sign that a community is successfully controlling the spread of COVID-19.
While North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has recently relaxed mask restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals, Rockingham County’s Public Health Director Trey Wright said he’s hopeful the unvaccinated will continue to cover their faces to protect themselves and others.
“I am optimistic that people will be responsible with the new rules,’’ Wright said. “I have taken notice that many still wear their masks in the large retailers. Even at the gym, I’ve noticed (that people) when indoors and around (people they don’t know), many are staying masked.’’
Wright said he and his wife, who is expecting the couple’s son in July, will continue to wear masks in public.
Hopefully, every person and family will arrive at a protocol that suits their needs while respecting the safety of others, health officials said. But Wright said being in a “family way” means taking extra precautions.
“Current protocols for the health system require (Wright’s wife) to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival (to the hospital) or the birth,’’ Wright said. “If she were positive, she and I would have to quarantine before and after the birth of our son. We could not have any visitors. This is a risk we are not willing to take for ourselves, our child, or other family members. There is too much at stake for our family.’’
COVID-19 has taken the lives of 120 residents in the county of roughly 91,000 thus far and 59 residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down slightly from Friday’s 61.
On Tuesday, 7,818 residents of the county had contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Around 28% of residents had been fully vaccinated, and the county had administered more than 52,700 vaccine injections, according to county health statistics.Meanwhile Cone Health and Rockingham County Schools nurses continued their efforts to vaccinate those 12 and older through the Rockingham County School District’s high school-based clinics.
“We believe this is a great step to ensure safety for our students and our staff,’’ Ellis said of the free shots which are optional and require parental consent.
To obtain a consent form for your child, link to: http://bit.ly/RCSCONSENTFORM.
Ellis reminds that the high school-based clinics are also open to any members of the community and any interested staff who have not yet received their vaccine.
Because the Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, the school district and Cone Health staff have coordinated second shot appointment for all who receive first shots.
Here is the schedule of upcoming clinics at the high schools: http://bit.ly/RCSStudent VACCINE.
Other outlets for vaccines for 12-plus age
group
In another similar vaccine campaign, Cone Health is offering vaccines to anyone age 12 and older at Greensboro and Burlington locations.
While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, Cone spokesman Doug Allred said in a news release.
Appointments may be made by visiting conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188.
Clinic sites are:
Burlington—Behind JR Cigar Outlet, 2401 Eric Lane.
Greensboro—Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Cone to offer J&J vaccine starting May
26
In other vaccine news, Cone Health officials announced on Tuesday that the health system will begin offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on May 26 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and appointments must be made by phone by calling 336-890-1188, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. -7 p.m.
