Infection rate declines, school infections down, 5-11 vaccines may come soon

Since then, Pfizer/Biontech received the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency approval to administer reduced doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 5-11.

State health officials say North Carolina clinics could offer shots to youngsters in the age group by as early as Nov. 5.

In September, Pfizer released new data to support its claim that two 10-microgram shots of the vaccine stimulate a “robust” immune response in kids in the 5-11 age group. The dosage is 1/3 the amount of teen and adult doses and produced side effects that were similar to those seen in ages 16-25, multiple national news outlets have reported.

Rockingham County Public Health Director Trey Wright said in recent weeks, “I am hopeful that parents will have their child vaccinated as we have seen an increase in (infection) in the younger age groups.’’

But Wright had concerns about parent hesitancy.

“I do think parents will be somewhat reluctant,’’ he said. “My advice is to do your research through evidence-based journals and with medical professionals.’’

The health department is poised to get shots to the younger school kids who fill kindergarten through seventh-grade classrooms, Wright said in October.

“Currently we are in communication with local health systems to provide onsite vaccinations,’’ Wright said about the possibility of delivering inoculations to school campuses. No information was immediately available about how soon shots will be offered in Rockingham.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.