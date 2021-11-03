Infection rate declines, school infections down, 5-11 vaccines may come soon

WENTWORTH — Once again, Rockingham County has seen a weekly decline in new COVID-19 cases in its public schools. And while the county infection rate has dropped to about 6.7%, it still remains too high, according to federal guidelines.
The Centers for Disease Control reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 among Rockingham County residents this week and eight new hospitalizations as a result of the highly infectious and sometimes fatal virus.
On Friday, the Rockingham County Division of Public Health reported an infection rate of 7.9% and a total of 193 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
A look at the Rockingham County Schools report on new cases from Oct. 18-24 and between Oct. 25-31, shows a healthy drop in new cases across the district’s 26 campuses. But some trouble spots remain, and staff cases were up three-fold in the latest report.
From Oct. 18-24, 324 students and 18 staff were required to quarantine due to exposure to individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. During the same timeframe, 44 new students cases and two new staff cases were diagnosed.
Between Oct. 25-31, quarantine numbers dropped with 226 students and 15 staff forced to stay away from school for public health safety. New COVID-19 cases among students dropped to 29, but staff cases jumped to seven, the RCS report detailed.
McMichael High School in Mayodan, which has regularly had higher infection rates than other high schools in recent weeks, led all schools in the district with the most infections. The school reported eight positive COVID-19 tests among students and one infection in a staff member. Morehead High School followed with five new student infections.
Bethany Elementary School and Western Rockingham Middle School had the next highest numbers of infections with four new student cases each and one new staff case at Bethany. Monroeton Elementary recorded three new cases in students and one staff case, while Huntsville Elementary had two student cases and one staff case.
Statewide, infection rates have settled at 5%, right at the level recommended as relatively safe by the CDC.
And while Rockingham County lags behind other counties in vaccinations, numbers have seen a slight bump in the last few weeks. According to the CDC, 44.7% of Rockingham County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.
Statewide, that rate is higher with 67% of North Carolinians fully vaccinated and 71% having had at least one dose of a vaccine, state health records show.
Meanwhile county health department officials in mid-October estimated that about 8% of all new infections in Rockingham County were being diagnosed in the 5-11 age group that was not eligible at that time for vaccines.
Since then, Pfizer/Biontech received the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency approval to administer reduced doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 5-11.
State health officials say North Carolina clinics could offer shots to youngsters in the age group by as early as Nov. 5.
In September, Pfizer released new data to support its claim that two 10-microgram shots of the vaccine stimulate a “robust” immune response in kids in the 5-11 age group. The dosage is 1/3 the amount of teen and adult doses and produced side effects that were similar to those seen in ages 16-25, multiple national news outlets have reported.
Rockingham County Public Health Director Trey Wright said in recent weeks, “I am hopeful that parents will have their child vaccinated as we have seen an increase in (infection) in the younger age groups.’’
But Wright had concerns about parent hesitancy.
“I do think parents will be somewhat reluctant,’’ he said. “My advice is to do your research through evidence-based journals and with medical professionals.’’
The health department is poised to get shots to the younger school kids who fill kindergarten through seventh-grade classrooms, Wright said in October.
“Currently we are in communication with local health systems to provide onsite vaccinations,’’ Wright said about the possibility of delivering inoculations to school campuses. No information was immediately available about how soon shots will be offered in Rockingham.