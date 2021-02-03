Infection rate dips, but keep guard up, masks on

WENTWORTH — While still too high, Rockingham County's infection rate for COVID-19 has dropped significantly since last week — from 12.5% to 9.3% on Tuesday.
The trend is encouraging, but the rate is still almost twice the rate the county should have as its goal, experts say, noting a rate of 5% or less signals a community has spread of the novel coronavirus in relative control.
Hospitalizations were still at a record high and the same as last week at 91. On Monday, case had grown by 113 over the weekend. Friday's count was 6,140, while Monday's was 6,253. On Tuesday, the case count had crept up by eight more to 6,261.
County health officials were busy readying their drive-through clinics set for Thursday and Friday at the Wentworth agency headquarters' parking lot.
The county's public health division expects to inoculate 800 people over 65 with a first shot during the clinics.Thursday and Friday are for 1st doses.
"All (appointment) slots were filled in roughly 10 minutes last week,'' said Public Health Director Trey Wright.
He explained that the state sends word every Friday morning about how many first and second doses it will allocate to the county for the coming week.
After receiving the news, the county quickly activates its appointment call line.
Citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and to schedule appointments. Link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
Individuals who received their first doses of the vaccine during the county's Jan. 12 clinic, should have received a phone call or a letter telling them to come back to a second drive-through appointment for their second dose on either Feb. 12 or Feb. 22, Wright said.
Of the 6,261 COVID-19 patients diagnosed in Rockingham since the start of the pandemic in March, 4,410, or 70.4%, are recovering and under quarantine while 1,679, or 26. 83%, have recovered.
The group includes 3,685 people over age 40, and 2,503below. Ages were not available for the balance of patients.
Rockingham County has performed 67,174 tests thus far. The state has calculated 761,302 cases since the dawn of the pandemic and 9,342 deaths, 73 of which are from Rockingham. The state's infection rate was at 10.2% on Tuesday.
After your shot
While vaccinations are a great relief to those who recive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don't solve all the problems of the pandemic.
Even after a second shot, experts say people should mask in public and around people who are not members of their immediate household. This is because scientists don't yet know if vaccinated and immune individuals may still be able to pick up and harbor live virus with no symptoms and pass it along to those who are not yet vaccinated.
Those with vaccinations must also wear masks and continue social distancing because of the unknown threats that come with quickly-developing variants of COVID019, some of which may not respond to the vaccine as well as the original COVID-19 strain and the Britist strain, experts agree.
Some literature has emerged in recent days, as well, about the benefits of double masking to reduce the chance of breathing in aerosols from COVID-19 or any of its variants. The New York Times recently reported that data seem to support that doubling up masks can improve effectiveness.
How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?
