Infection rate dips, but keep guard up, masks on

Citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and to schedule appointments. Link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.

Individuals who received their first doses of the vaccine during the county's Jan. 12 clinic, should have received a phone call or a letter telling them to come back to a second drive-through appointment for their second dose on either Feb. 12 or Feb. 22, Wright said.

Of the 6,261 COVID-19 patients diagnosed in Rockingham since the start of the pandemic in March, 4,410, or 70.4%, are recovering and under quarantine while 1,679, or 26. 83%, have recovered.

The group includes 3,685 people over age 40, and 2,503below. Ages were not available for the balance of patients.

Rockingham County has performed 67,174 tests thus far. The state has calculated 761,302 cases since the dawn of the pandemic and 9,342 deaths, 73 of which are from Rockingham. The state's infection rate was at 10.2% on Tuesday.

After your shot

While vaccinations are a great relief to those who recive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don't solve all the problems of the pandemic.