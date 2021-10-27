Infection rate down by 60% among Rockingham students since September

And after about one month of being stuck between a 9-10% countywide infection rate, Rockingham this week had a slight decrease to 8.5%. The decline marked a drop from 9.2%, reported by the Rockingham County Division of Public Health on Friday.

While it’s an improvement, the rate is still considered much too high, according to CDC guidelines, which specify a rate of 5% or below as safe for a community.

But all but two surrounding counties have succeeded in controlling infection rates much better, reporting rates between 5-5.9%, statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show.

For example, Caswell, Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance, have dropped to 5.9%, 5.0%, 5.9% and 5.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, though, Stokes and Surry counties struggle, both with rates of 10%.

Statewide, the infection rate on Tuesday was 5.6%.

In Rockingham County, 274 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed between Oct. 19 and Tuesday, and 11 people were hospitalized for the disease, CDC records show. The latest data on testing in Rockingham showed that between Oct. 11-18, 2,376 tests were administered.