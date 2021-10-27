Infection rate down by 60% among Rockingham students since September

EDEN — Over the past five weeks, the number of infections seen in public school kids and staff has dropped by 60%, records from the Rockingham County Schools show.
Among staff, infections have fallen by almost 80% during the same time, according to RCS reports.
Comparing district-wide infection totals for students from Sept. 13-19 to rates from Oct. 18-24, an RCS report shows a drop from 108 student COVID-19 infections to 44, while staff cases plummeted from nine to two.
The number of students and staff required to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure has also fallen by about 70% for students and staff, the numbers show. Consider in mid-September, schools had to send 1,052 students and 67 staff home because of exposures to the novel coronavirus. And quarantine times ranged from one week to 14 days, interrupting learning and forcing students and teachers to play catch up online.
The latest figures from Oct. 18-24, show 324 students and 18 staff in quarantine.
The western part of Rockingham County shows the highest infection rate on RCS campuses from Oct. 18-24, with McMichael High School leading the district with 14 new student infections and Western Rockingham Middle School in Madison with six new student cases. Rockingham County High School followed with five new student cases.
And after about one month of being stuck between a 9-10% countywide infection rate, Rockingham this week had a slight decrease to 8.5%. The decline marked a drop from 9.2%, reported by the Rockingham County Division of Public Health on Friday.
While it’s an improvement, the rate is still considered much too high, according to CDC guidelines, which specify a rate of 5% or below as safe for a community.
But all but two surrounding counties have succeeded in controlling infection rates much better, reporting rates between 5-5.9%, statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show.
For example, Caswell, Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance, have dropped to 5.9%, 5.0%, 5.9% and 5.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, though, Stokes and Surry counties struggle, both with rates of 10%.
Statewide, the infection rate on Tuesday was 5.6%.
In Rockingham County, 274 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed between Oct. 19 and Tuesday, and 11 people were hospitalized for the disease, CDC records show. The latest data on testing in Rockingham showed that between Oct. 11-18, 2,376 tests were administered.
The county’s COVID-19 death toll is 192 with no new reported deaths in about one month. Meanwhile, North Carolina has seen about 1,470,000 cases and nearly 18,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. And state records show 1,527 North Carolinians were hospitalized with the highly contagious virus on Tuesday and 1,183 new daily cases.
Statewide, 66% of the eligible population has been vaccinated, while 71% of the group has had at least one shot, the NCDHHS reports.
In Rockingham, the number is a good bit lower, with just 41% of eligible residents being fully vaccinated, county records show.
To get a vaccine, call the Rockingham County Health Department at: 336-342-8140 to book your appointment. Area hospitals, pharmacies and businesses also offer vaccines. Contact UNC Rockingham Health Care to register for free vaccines by calling (877) 505-6723 or visiting: https://myoptumserve.com/covid19. Contact Cone Health for information about their vaccine clinics at: www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/.
