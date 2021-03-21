Infection rate down to 3.3% in Rock with nearly 30% of residents vaccinated

WENTWORTH — In Rockingham County, the COVID-19 numbers keep getting better and better, week after week.

The county for the sixth week saw its infection rate settle well below the 5% mark deemed a public health safety goal by the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, the rate was at an all-time pandemic low of 3.3%, having fallen from 4.4% the week before on March 12.

Meanwhile the statewide infection rate stood at 4% on Friday.

Also on Friday, the county reported 6,981 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with around 70% of those diagnosed still in quarantine and recuperating, while about 27% have recuperated.

The new total reflected an increase of 58 cases since March 12, or fewer than 9 per day, a vast improvement over numbers last month, statistics show.

Meanwhile, the county’s vaccination campaign has been operating at full tilt with Rockingham County Health Department joining Cone Health and UNC Rockingham Health Care in coordinating for mass vaccine clinics at the Keys Gymnasium on the Rockingham Community College campus at 558 County Home Road in Wentworth.

Around 30% of Rock’s 91,000 residents have been vaccinated as the state and county open up appointments for Group 4 individuals.