Infection rate down to 3.3% in Rock with nearly 30% of residents vaccinated

WENTWORTH — In Rockingham County, the COVID-19 numbers keep getting better and better, week after week.
The county for the sixth week saw its infection rate settle well below the 5% mark deemed a public health safety goal by the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, the rate was at an all-time pandemic low of 3.3%, having fallen from 4.4% the week before on March 12.
Meanwhile the statewide infection rate stood at 4% on Friday.
Also on Friday, the county reported 6,981 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with around 70% of those diagnosed still in quarantine and recuperating, while about 27% have recuperated.
The new total reflected an increase of 58 cases since March 12, or fewer than 9 per day, a vast improvement over numbers last month, statistics show.
Meanwhile, the county’s vaccination campaign has been operating at full tilt with Rockingham County Health Department joining Cone Health and UNC Rockingham Health Care in coordinating for mass vaccine clinics at the Keys Gymnasium on the Rockingham Community College campus at 558 County Home Road in Wentworth.
Around 30% of Rock’s 91,000 residents have been vaccinated as the state and county open up appointments for Group 4 individuals.
Beginning on Thursday members of Group 4 who have a medical condition that puts them at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19 became eligible to be vaccinated. Ages 16 and above are eligible if they suffer from the following:
Asthma (moderate to severe)
Cancer
Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
Chronic kidney disease
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Cystic fibrosis
Diabetes type 1 or 2
A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
Hypertension or high blood pressure
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
Intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome
Liver disease, including hepatitis
Neurologic conditions, such as dementia and schizophrenia
Pulmonary fibrosis
Overweight or obesity
Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)
Those working in child care centers and pre-k to 12 schools
Vaccines continue to be offered locally and statewide to other eligible groups, including health care workers, longterm care staff and residents, anyone 65 or older and frontline essential workers.
Seven deaths reported
Seven Rockingham Countians, ranging in age from mid-40s to late 80s, were reported this week to have died from COVID-19. Their deaths did not actually occur this week, however, Wright said, explaining that when county residents die outside of county limits, paperwork can lag.
Our neighbors
Stokes County’s rate held at 2.4% on Friday, while Guilford decreased from 4.8% on Tuesday to 4.6% on Friday. Meanwhile, Surry reduced its rate from 5.4% to 4.9% during the same time period. Caswell popped back up from 5.2% on Tuesday to 5.5% on Friday.
Forsyth held at 2.9% from Tuesday through Friday, while Alamance decreased from 4.4% to 4.1% and Person County bobbed up a bit from Tuesday’s 6.9% to 7.1% on Friday, state health statistics show.
How Groups 1-4 may register for vaccines
Frontline essential workers and all others currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in Rockingham or neighboring counties, according to state health officials.
To sign up for a vaccine, citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through and mass clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
In addition to the county health department, Rockingham County residents may look to Cone Health for vaccines at conehealth.com/vaccine.
People without internet access or email accounts should call Cone Health at 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, for assistance.
Cone Health will offer as many appointments as possible, based on the state’s weekly vaccine allocation to the health system. More appointments will open each week as new allocations become available, officials said.
County residents may also seek a vaccine through UNC Physicians Network clinics through UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden. UNC Rockingham encourages you to check in often at the website as availability updates are posted regularly. To schedule an appointment, visit www.YourShot.org.
After your shot
While vaccinations are a great relief to those who receive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don’t solve all the problems of the pandemic.
Even after a second shot, experts say people should mask in public and around people who are not members of their immediate household. This is because scientists don’t yet know if vaccinated and immune individuals may still be able to pick up and harbor live virus with no symptoms and pass it along to those who are not yet vaccinated.
Those with vaccinations must also wear masks and continue social distancing because of the unknown threats that come with quickly-developing variants of COVID-19, some of which may not respond to the vaccine as well as the original COVID-19 strain and the British strain, experts agree.
Double masking has been proven to reduce the chance of breathing in aerosols from COVID-19 or any of its variants, according to health experts.
How will you know when it’s your turn to be vaccinated?
The county will also distribute the information on social media at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org. and through the county’s CODE RED emergency alert system. To register for CODE RED alerts, visit:https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.