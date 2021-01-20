Infection rate eases slightly, but still dangerously high; 460 new cases since Jan. 12

WENTWORTH — Still high in the dangerous red zone with an infection rate of 15.5%, Rockingham County saw a slight downtick in COVID-19 infections compared to last week's staggering 526 new cases.
On Tuesday, county health officials had reported 460 new cases of the highly contagious disease within seven days, bringing the total cases diagnosed here since March to 5,705.
On Friday, Rock's sick roster tallied 5,488 patients with 83 hospitalized. Four days later, the number has grown by nearly 4% and 86 county residents are now listed as inpatients in the region's near-capacity medical centers.
Of the 5,705 lab-confirmed positive patients, 68.6%, or 3,909, are in quarantine and recovering from the disease, while 1,639, or 28.75%, have already recovered, county health data show.
And plenty of younger individuals have struggled with COVID-19 here, demographics show, with 2,133 patients listed as under age 40 and 3,369 age 40 and older. Ages for the balance of patients were not immediately available.
A deeper look at demographics shows that 3,037 patients are white, 698 are Black, 360 are Hispanic/Latino and 1,888 are listed as non-Hispanic/Latino. Asians in the county who have contracted COVID-19 number 12, Native American/Alaskan Native individuals total 7 and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander patients number 1.
Whites make up 77.5% of the county's 91,000 residents, while Blacks and Hispanic/Latinos account for 19% and 6.3%, respectively. American Indian and Alaska Natives and Asians make up 0.6% and 0.7% of the poulation, respectively, Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islanders account for 0.1% of Rock's residents.
So far, Rockingham County Health Department staff have vaccinated 600 people over the age of 75 since Jan. 12. They continue on Jan. 21, offering vaccines by appointment to those 65 and older. All appointments for the date are taken, but county health officials will alert the public as soon as more appointment dates and vaccine supply become available.
keeping in step with new federal and state guidelines that lower the age for recipients of the life-saving innoculation.
In an effort to make the vaccination process more efficient, the county requires appointments be made by calling 336-394-0064 or visiting www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org. The free service will continue as a drive-through clinic at the Rockingham County Governmental Center's Department of Health and Human Services entrance at 411 N.C. Highway 65 in Wentworth. (See more details on pg. A2)
Local physicians and national experts caution that it is critical that individuals make sure to return to their vaccine providers for their scheduled second vaccine shots in order to achieve maximum protection against COVID-19.
And during the nearly one month wait between shots, those who have received an initial vaccine should be strict about social distancing and continue to wear masks.
Without a second shot, a vaccinated person does not have 95% protection afforded by the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, experts say.
Even after receiving a second shot, vaccinated individuals should continue masking in public and social distancing around unvaccinated individuals, according the public health researchers.
This is because researchers don't yet know if vaccinated people can still act as silent carriers of the virus. That is, it may be possible for vaccinated individuals to contract the virus, remain asymptomatic, and transmit the virus to the unvaccinated.
Social Mirroring
Rockingham County Public Health Director Trey Wright cautions that vaccinated folks' behavior can influence those who are not yet immunized.
If an unvaccinated person observes a fully immunized person without a mask, the unvaccinated individual might follow suit, or mirror the behavior, and place themselves at risk of infection from any number of people.
Rock's infection rate and it compares to neighbors
The county's infection rate is down to 15.1% this week, down from last week's all-time high of 16.2%. Even so, the percent positive metric shows that too many people in Rockingham are te sting positive for COVID-19 and the spread of the disease is rampant within the county. Public health officials say a 5% or lower percent positive rate in a community is considered relatively safe and shows that a community is stemming the community spread of disease.
Neigboring Stokes and Caswell counties are only slightly higher than Rockingham with rates of 15.4% and 15.7%, respectively. Forsyth, Guilford and Alamance counties rates are considerably better at 13.6%, 12.7%, and 12.9%, respectively.
Rockingham's recent high peaks in infection rate are due to cases that developed after family and holiday gatherings, according Wright. Spread within households is high, he said. "At this point, many of our cases have been a result of having been a contact to a positive in a small gathering or family members/household contact.''
How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?
Health officials strongly advise residents to get flu shots promptly to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19.
Public health experts urge citizens to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
