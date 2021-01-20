Infection rate eases slightly, but still dangerously high; 460 new cases since Jan. 12

And during the nearly one month wait between shots, those who have received an initial vaccine should be strict about social distancing and continue to wear masks.

Without a second shot, a vaccinated person does not have 95% protection afforded by the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, experts say.

Even after receiving a second shot, vaccinated individuals should continue masking in public and social distancing around unvaccinated individuals, according the public health researchers.

This is because researchers don't yet know if vaccinated people can still act as silent carriers of the virus. That is, it may be possible for vaccinated individuals to contract the virus, remain asymptomatic, and transmit the virus to the unvaccinated.

Social Mirroring

Rockingham County Public Health Director Trey Wright cautions that vaccinated folks' behavior can influence those who are not yet immunized.

If an unvaccinated person observes a fully immunized person without a mask, the unvaccinated individual might follow suit, or mirror the behavior, and place themselves at risk of infection from any number of people.

Rock's infection rate and it compares to neighbors