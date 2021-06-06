Infection rate stays low in Rockingham, more than 33% are fully vaccinated

WENTWORTH — The COVID-19 infection rate in Rockingham County appears to be improving dramatically, with a reading of 2.6%, a new pandemic low, reached on Friday, health statistics show.

The rate is safely below 5%, the target for controlling spread of the highly infectious disease, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Hospitalizations climbed from 58 to 59 over the week, the average number for the month.

On Friday, 7,877 county residents had contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. So far, 128 county residents have died from COVID-19.

Trey Wright, the county’s public health director, said roughly 33% of the county’s 91,000 residents have been fully vaccinated, while the county has administered 65,057 actual shots, some of which are second shots for the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

For comparison, consider that in late March, the county had tallied just over 7,000 cases, counted about 75 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 and had said goodbye to 94 people claimed by the disease.

To schedule an appointment for upcoming county vaccine clinics, call 336-342-8140 or visit the RCDHHS website at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.