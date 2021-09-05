Infection rate still climbing, two die this week, Annie Penn ED sees 5-9-hour waits

REIDSVILLE — This week Rockingham County’s COVID-19 infection rate continued to inch up, reaching 11.8% on Friday at the end of a seven-day span during which the county tallied 386 new infections and two more deaths.
As the county’s public schools struggled this week with nearly 500 students and staff quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 and recorded 32 students and seven staff as COVID positive, one county hospital administrator explained that the surge in COVID-19 from the delta variant has put uncommon stress on her facility.
Nationwide, nursing shortages are taxing hospitals and other health care facilities, and Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville is among thousands of small rural hospitals that need more nurses and nursing support staff to meet the rigorous demands of the latest viral surge, said Angela Orth, interim president of the facility, which is operated by Cone Health.
Earlier this week, Annie Penn’s Emergency Department had 13 COVID-19 patients being held in its limited number of beds while patients waited for the hospital to place them in regular rooms, or nursing units, practitioners at the hospital said.
And wait times in the ED ranged from five to nine hours throughout the week as many patients with non-COVID-related problems waited it out or left the facility in frustration, staff said.
“One of the things we are really challenged with is that there are many, many more patients that need care than we have resources for,’’ said Orth, a former COO of Randolph Health in Asheboro, who joined Annie Penn about three weeks ago.
“The demand for services has really increased with the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus,’’ Orth said, explaining the 110-bed hospital has treated an average of eight or nine COVID-19 patients each day in recent weeks.
On Friday, 11 COVID-19 patients had been admitted to Annie Penn, while eight were being treated in the ED, she said.
“Some patients leave before they are treated. And that’s something we are very concerned about. We are very committed to doing everything we can do to improve our efficiency,’’ Orth said.
“When we have patients who need to be admitted, there are times when we are not able to admit them to the nursing unit,’’ Orth said, explaining that while actual beds may be available, “it’s more waiting for the nursing and clinical staff to (become available to) treat them.’’
Patients held in the ED still get top quality care, administrator says
When there are too few staff on regular hospital nursing units to care for patients, “sometimes it’s better to hold them in the emergency department,’’ Orth said. “When they are in the ED, they are receiving high level care — care from the same doctors who would treat them (in nursing units) — and care from critical care nurses. But unfortunately, they are in the ED and they are surrounded by many other kinds of patients,’’ Orth said.
And in an effort to meet COVID patient demand, Annie Penn has recently added several specialized rooms, retrofitting them with negative pressure air systems to decrease the chance of virus transmission. Already, 12 such rooms are in use and a 13th is underway, Orth said.
Indeed, patient numbers have soared statewide recently with North Carolina hospitals treating more than 3,500 people for COVID-19 on Monday, a 10% jump from the number of COVID-19 patients seen the week before and more than three times the number of coronavirus patients the state’s hospitals treated one month ago, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services statistics show.
Orth reminded that the hospital’s “resources are stretched’’ when it comes to staff because of the health care worker shortage, a problem that pre-dated COVID-19, but grew worse with the pandemic.
Staff, who asked not to be named for fear of losing their jobs, said that many healthcare workers worry about regular exposure to the deadly virus and the risk of carrying the infection home to loved ones.
While exact numbers of ED and nursing unit staff were not immediately available on Friday, Orth said she has great respect for the workers, many of whom have toiled since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
“I’ve found it’s an incredible group of very qualified of nurses and physicians who are very committed to their community,’’ Orth said. “It takes a lot of courage and bravery and I’m very excited to see the teams rally and want to be here.’’
Also this week, vaccination clinics were busy across Rockingham County with steady traffic, nurses at two sites said.
Cone Health’s weekly community clinic at Fountain of Youth Ministries in Madison was busy on Thursday with a health stream of people coming in for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as testing.
Two mothers with multiple young children came in for testing on Thursday afternoon.
The facility, as well as other Cone Health vaccination centers, also offers booster shots to immunocompromised individuals at the clinics.
To schedule a vaccine through Cone Health, visit https://www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/. Rockingham County Health Department offers vaccines and testing as well. Contact them at https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21123