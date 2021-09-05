Infection rate still climbing, two die this week, Annie Penn ED sees 5-9-hour waits

“One of the things we are really challenged with is that there are many, many more patients that need care than we have resources for,’’ said Orth, a former COO of Randolph Health in Asheboro, who joined Annie Penn about three weeks ago.

“The demand for services has really increased with the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus,’’ Orth said, explaining the 110-bed hospital has treated an average of eight or nine COVID-19 patients each day in recent weeks.

On Friday, 11 COVID-19 patients had been admitted to Annie Penn, while eight were being treated in the ED, she said.

“Some patients leave before they are treated. And that’s something we are very concerned about. We are very committed to doing everything we can do to improve our efficiency,’’ Orth said.

“When we have patients who need to be admitted, there are times when we are not able to admit them to the nursing unit,’’ Orth said, explaining that while actual beds may be available, “it’s more waiting for the nursing and clinical staff to (become available to) treat them.’’

Patients held in the ED still get top quality care, administrator says