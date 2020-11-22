Infection rates high in Rock and surrounding counties

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County added 230 new COVID-19 patients to its sick list between Nov. 13 and Friday, bringing the county's total cases to 2,717.
Meanwhile infection rates continue to surge in nearly all surrounding counties, with Rockingham County at a dangerous 8.9% positive rate, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Many other area counties, including Guilford, Forsyth, Stokes and Caswell, are a bit higher. The statewide average percent positive rate on Friday stood at 8.3%.
There has been some confusion in the community about what the percent positive factor actually means. The percentage is derived by determining what percentage of those individuals within a group of people who have been tested are COVID-19 positive.
By determining the rate from a pool of tested subjects, public health statisticians can extrapolate from day to day and week to week how widely the disease is spreading within the entire population.
The percent positive rate is not a definitive measure stating that a certain percentage of a county's entire population suffers from the novel coronavirus.
And often, county and state statistics are slightly different, due to the timing of reports of positive tests. RockinghamNow reports the number of tests conducted, positive results and active cases provided by the county, but relies on the state's measure of the percent positive rate for the county. That state-provided number is sometimes higher than the percent positive derived from the county data. For example, the latest numbers show that Rockingham County has tested 36,668 people and 2,717 are positive for COVID-19. That ratio equals around 7.4%. However, on Friday, NCDHHS calculated that the county's infection rate was higher at 8.9%, having climbed from 8.4% on Tuesday.
The goal for any community, no matter what the size, is a percent positive rate of 5% or below, health experts agree. Infectious disease researchers see that lower rate as slow enough for a population to manage the spread effectively.
Rockingham County, with a population of about 91,000 has diagnosed 2,717 people with COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis in March. Of that number 1,463, or 54%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 1,195, or 44%, are home recuperating.
The county has conducted 36,668 novel coronavirus tests to date, records show.
Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases — between 25-40% — are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Health stats show 1,530 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40 years old, while 1,136 are below. Ages were not specified for 51 patients.
Statewide, 325,158 people had contracted COVID-19 and 4,936 had died as of Friday.
Last week COVID-19 claimed the lives of four county residents, bringing the death toll here to 34.
As hundreds of college students return to their Rockingham County homes for the extended Thanksgiving vacation, risk will grow, health officials explain.
A family can mitigate that risk somewhat by planning carefully and practicing rigorous masking and social distancing, said Susan Young, the county's interim public health director.
Urge your college student to be tested through their campus health service or a public or private clinic in their college town, Young said. Ideally, a student will have test results before returning home. Right now, the state average test turnaround rate is about three days.
If answers don't come in before the holiday, simply ask your student to isolate within the home and wear a mask when interacting with other masked members of the household until results are available.
Isolating at home means, sleeping and eating in the room farthest from others and using a separate bathroom when possible.
Reminding citizens that a vaccine will eventually come, Young said last week that she "would appreciate everyone taking personal responsibility over the Thanksgiving Holiday to show their love for their family and friends by limiting their contacts and wearing a mask ...''
Young recommends these guidelines for safe holiday gatherings and encourages keeping guests to a minimum: https://rockinghamcountync.municipalone.com/files/documents/InterimGuidanceforPrivateSocialGathnews134081030102120-050939PMa.pdf.
Since Oct. 16, when infections numbered 1,644, new illness reports have climbed by 65%, according to public health records.
Infectious disease experts warn that infection rates increase exponentially when people do not wear masks and practice simple social distancing guidelines. One reason: some 40% of people with COVID-19 may not know they have it because they feel no symptoms. These asymptomatic patients are just as infectious as obviously ill patients.
Free drive-up testing is now available at the county health department in Wentworth, Young said. Anyone who wants to be tested may go to the Governmental Center location on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.- noon, and 12:30 p.m.-5p.m. Tests typically take about 10 minutes and insurance is not required. Appointments are not required, but service may be quicker with an appointment. To arrange, call the health department at (336) 342-8100. Cone Health also offers testing near Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville. Testing centers will be closed temporarily for the Thanksgiving holiday. Anyone who suspects they are ill should contact their doctor to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others.
County residents should also get flu shots immediately and prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19, Young said.
Health officials also urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
