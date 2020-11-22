Infection rates high in Rock and surrounding counties

Infectious disease experts warn that infection rates increase exponentially when people do not wear masks and practice simple social distancing guidelines. One reason: some 40% of people with COVID-19 may not know they have it because they feel no symptoms. These asymptomatic patients are just as infectious as obviously ill patients.

Free drive-up testing is now available at the county health department in Wentworth, Young said. Anyone who wants to be tested may go to the Governmental Center location on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.- noon, and 12:30 p.m.-5p.m. Tests typically take about 10 minutes and insurance is not required. Appointments are not required, but service may be quicker with an appointment. To arrange, call the health department at (336) 342-8100. Cone Health also offers testing near Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville. Testing centers will be closed temporarily for the Thanksgiving holiday. Anyone who suspects they are ill should contact their doctor to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others.