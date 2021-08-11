Infections up in county's youngest residents, renewed interest in vaccines

WENTWORTH — Younger county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in higher numbers every month since January, county health statistics show.
School age kids, many of whom are too young to qualify for vaccinations, are among the infected in the age group 0-16. In January, those juveniles represented just 8.10% of the month’s county cases. For August, however, the group accounts for 11.48% of new COVID-19 diagnoses, according to Trey Wright, the county’s public health director. Vaccinations have been approved only for ages 12 and older, though pharmaceutical companies are researching possible options for younger children.
The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, known to be highly transmissible, may be more serious in children than other variants, national health experts have said.
An Aug. 9 report by the New York Times found that the number of children being hospitalized in the U.S. with the Delta variant has been climbing since early July.
Across the nation, between July 31-Aug. 6, some 216 children with COVID-19 were hospitalized daily, the report found. The story further noted that the rate almost reached peak pandemic numbers from early January when 217 child cases were admitted daily.
Rockingham County, with a population of around 91,000, counts about 25% of its residents as under age 18. Around 5% of that group is below the age of 5.
“The Delta variant is proving that children are more susceptible to this strain, versus previous strains, as there are upticks of cases for younger ages in pediatric hospitals and ICUs nationwide,’’ Wright said Monday.
While the vulnerability of youngsters is concerning, another age group — 25-32 — has shown the most dramatic increase in cases over the past eight months, county statistics show. In January, the group made up around 10% of all new cases, but this month it represents 17.5%.
Over the past three weeks, the infection rate for the county has continued to climb, nearly doubling in two weeks and reaching 10.7% on Tuesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services.
This means the county’s infection rate is just below the statewide rate of 11.1%.
Rockingham added five more deaths to its roster over the week, with two victims in their mid-60s who died in recent days. Three of the death reports were late arriving to the health department and no details on their ages were immediately available.
Amid infection increases, the county is finally seeing increased interest in vaccination over the past two weeks, Wright said, noting the county health department’s Friday clinics had been fully-booked and had delivered about 80 vaccines each week.
“We have had a hodgepodge of comments as to why (people want to get the vaccine now),’’ Wright said. Some say their workplace is mandating proof of vaccination, other people are worried about the Delta variant causing cases to increase and others have been rewarded with incentives from employers, such as $100 gift cards, Wright said.
Wright said he also expects that after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves vaccines, more county residents will decide to be vaccinated. “We keep hearing and hoping for full FDA authorization (of vaccines) by Labor Day. I hear many that say that is what they are waiting for,’’ Wright said.
Another particularly vulnerable population Wright hopes will seek vaccines right away: pregnant women.
“Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19, compared with non-pregnant people,’’ Wright said. “Getting a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy can protect you from severe illness from COVID-19. Antibodies can be passed through placenta and breast milk. My wife was vaccinated while in her 2nd trimester. I recommend a conversation with your healthcare provider,’’ Wright said.
The county health department requires documentation from pregnant women to show they have discussed vaccination with their health care provider.
Asked if he has heard county residents lament their decision to skip getting a vaccine, Wright said: “I know one person that did not want to vaccinate whose entire family has recently been COVID-19 positive. They now say, after having felt horrible, they wish they all had vaccinated.’’
So far, about 39% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated, Wright said.
The state counts 58% of its residents as fully vaccinated and 62% as having had at least one shot.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.