Infections up in county's youngest residents, renewed interest in vaccines

“We have had a hodgepodge of comments as to why (people want to get the vaccine now),’’ Wright said. Some say their workplace is mandating proof of vaccination, other people are worried about the Delta variant causing cases to increase and others have been rewarded with incentives from employers, such as $100 gift cards, Wright said.

Wright said he also expects that after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves vaccines, more county residents will decide to be vaccinated. “We keep hearing and hoping for full FDA authorization (of vaccines) by Labor Day. I hear many that say that is what they are waiting for,’’ Wright said.

Another particularly vulnerable population Wright hopes will seek vaccines right away: pregnant women.

“Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19, compared with non-pregnant people,’’ Wright said. “Getting a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy can protect you from severe illness from COVID-19. Antibodies can be passed through placenta and breast milk. My wife was vaccinated while in her 2nd trimester. I recommend a conversation with your healthcare provider,’’ Wright said.

The county health department requires documentation from pregnant women to show they have discussed vaccination with their health care provider.