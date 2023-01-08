Injured thoroughbred Prim returns home to heal after arrow injury

REIDSVILLE — After nearly three weeks of treatment at the N.C. State Equine Veterinary Hospital in Raleigh, retired thoroughbred race horse Prim has returned home to continue her recovery from an arrow wound.

The 8-year-old is taking it easy, confined to her stall for now as a deep neck injury heals. The gentle horse, owned by Jillian Williams of Reidsville, was found shot on Dec. 22 at the family’s Julianne Farms at 3188 N.C. 65 here with a rusted arrow plunged 9 inches into her neck and nearly touching the horse’s vertebrae.

The wound, which measured six inches across, has been difficult to treat because it is upright and tricky to drain. Vets employed a special vacuum system to draw fluid away from the injury at the Raleigh hospital after performing emergency surgery to remove the barbed arrow. Now, Prim’s owners must protect her from infection, they said. While in Raleigh, Prim spiked several fevers that signaled infection, which her care team was able to eliminate with antibiotics and wound therapy.

No suspect has ever been identified in the case, investigated for weeks by local and county law enforcement. Williams and her mother, Ann Brady, say they really want to understand how Prim’s injury happened and they hope it was simply an accident.

“To our knowledge there are no leads as to who shot her,’’ Brady said. “We most want to know why she was shot. We hope it was a hunting accident and hope nothing like this ever happens to a domestic animal again.’’

Prim is able to amble about with closely guided “hand walking” a few times each day, Brady said. And Prim is administered antibiotics every six hours to stave off infection.

Brady and Williams unpack and repack Prim’s wound every other day and carefully wash the horse’s neck daily, said Brady, who said the horse’s “barn family’’ is helping out with the extra duties required for Prim’s care.

“Prim is doing well at home,’’ Brady said. “When hand walked, she does not want to return to her stall; she looks longingly at the other horses out in their pastures. At first she couldn’t eat any grass because she couldn’t stretch her neck to the ground, but her range of motion is improving!’’

A talented dressage and jumping horse, Prim has a good outlook, Brady observes. “We are very encouraged by Prim’s attitude and cooperation with treatment and feel that eventually she will return to competing ... Her mane may look a little funny when it grows in, but that is a small price to pay to have her back.’’

Williams said she is “very thankful” to all the people who contributed to the GoFundMe account she set up to cover some of Prim’s treatment expenses. “It is so heartwarming to see over 200 friends, family, and strangers who are invested in her recovery,’’ Williams said in an email.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

To contribute to the GoFundMe page, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-vet-horse-shot-with-an-arrow

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office also announced the Danville Area Humane Society is offering a $500 reward from the Earl Merricks Stop the Cruelty Fund for the arrest and conviction of the culprits.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the sheriff’s office at (336) 634-3232.