Inmate dies after medical emergency in Rockingham County jail, sheriff's office says

WENTWORTH — Authorities say a male inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility died in his cell early Friday after a medical emergency.

The inmate’s cellmate used the intercom system in the cell to alert officials that the inmate was in medical distress, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Detention staff found the inmate unresponsive. Detention staff and emergency medical personnel provided aid, but the inmate died, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected in the inmate’s death.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to perform a follow-up investigation, which is standard procedure, the sheriff’s office said.

The name of the inmate who died has not been released, pending notification of family. The sheriff’s office did not release any other details about the inmate, including why and for how long he had been jailed.

The county has seen several jail deaths, four of them suicides, since last year. The latest suicide was reported in May. The last non-suicide death was April 22, when an inmate died from a medical emergency while being booked into the detention center, sheriff’s officials said at the time.

Three inmates under 30 died in February 2021

Three inmates, all under age 30, died at the jail during February 2021 after attempting suicide, prompting Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page to pledge then to step up suicide risk training and possibly increase detention center staff.

The deaths of one woman and two men, all known heroin users at the time of their arrests, marked the first suicides at the 232-bed facility in more than a decade, officials said.

