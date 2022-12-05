Inmate dies at Rockingham Co. Detention Center from medical emergency, sheriff says

WENTWORTH — A male inmate was found dead at the Rockingham County Detention Center on Saturday morning after having an apparent medical emergency, the sheriff's office announced in a press release.

A detention officer discovered the man at around 8 a.m. while doing regular rounds. Jail staff had delivered breakfast to the inmate shortly before and he appeared fine at the time, the release said.

Detention officers and emergency medical personnel rendered immediate medical assistance to the inmate who had a cell to himself, but he did not respond, according to the release. The sheriff's office said investigators do not suspect foul play or suicide, the release said.

The county has seen several jail deaths, four of them suicides, since last year. The latest suicide was reported in May. The last two non-suicide deaths were on Sept. 9 and April 22. In September, Walter Stacy Jones III, 51, of Guilford County, died at the jail. He had been held on drug charges since Dec. 9 and his death was blamed on a medical emergency. In April, another male inmate died from a medical emergency while being booked into the detention center, sheriff’s officials said at the time.

At the request of Sheriff Sam Page, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will perform a follow-up investigation, the standard procedure in jail deaths.

The sheriff's office said it will release the name of the inmate who died on Friday after his next of kin has been notified.