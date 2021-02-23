Instagram trends fueling popularity of 'grazing boards' in the Triad

Wanderlust Boards

Luiza Holland, 28, works in international sales in High Point for the furniture industry. She once traveled a lot for work, but the pandemic pretty much put an end to that. So she turned her longing for travel and foods of the world into Wanderlust Boards, which she started last August.

“I’ve always had a passion for food and food presentation, and also a passion for travel and trying different things,” she said.

“My goal for the business was to be more than charcuterie. My idea was to expose people to different flavors and foods from around the world.”

In addition to delivery or pickups at central locations — as most charcuterie business do — Holland also gives workshops and has done pop-up sales at coffee shops, wineries and other businesses.

Wanderlust’s prices start at $45 for a date-night charcuterie board for two, and go up to $115 for a charcuterie board for 10 to 12 people. “I also do a lot of specialty orders and custom orders,” she said. This month, she designed special boxes for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.