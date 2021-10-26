Insurer gains approval to provide individual health plans in N.C. for 2022

Friday Health Plans Inc., a health insurer that focuses on individual and business customers who buy their own health plans, said it plans to serve five Triad and Northwest North Carolina as part of its 2022 coverage areas.

The insurer, founded in 2015 and based in Denver, Colorado, said Wednesday it had gained N.C. Insurance Department approval to offer plans, which are compliant with the Affordable Care Act, beginning in January.

The plans will be available at www.healthcare.gov, www.FridayHealthPlans.com and through insurance brokers when the open-enrollment period begins Nov. 1.

Among the 40 counties initially covered by the insurer are Alamance, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and Watauga.

Other counties where the insurer will offer coverage include Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell, McDowell, Mitchell and Rutherford.

The insurer said it provides unlimited $0 primary-care visits; unlimited $0 mental health counseling sessions; free annual vision checkups; thousands of free generic drugs; and free virtual-care visits with doctors and mental health counselors.