International cast brings NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet to American audiences

On this 30th Anniversary tour, an all-star, award winning ensemble from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and more bring NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet back to Asheville on Dec. 20, at Harrah’s Cherokee at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Talmi Entertainment Producer Dan Talmi said the classic Christmas ballet with its cast of international luminaries sets the stage for peace, hope and understanding that transcend conflict.

“In a world that sometimes seems to be pulling itself apart, the message of this international troupe of artists is that we can still come together to celebrate beautiful art across borders.” - Dan Talmi, Producer

Artistic Director Nobuhiro Terada is a Japanese citizen with deep ties to Ukraine. He is the artistic director of Kyiv’s National Theatre of Opera and Ballet Academy and the official Kyoto visiting ambassador to Ukraine. With this globe-spanning perspective across international borders, Terada serves as honorary juror of International Ballet Competitions in Kyiv, Osaka, and Tokyo, and has a unique view on the meaning of art and its role in fostering peace and understanding across cultures.

This mission of international understanding is reflected in the core of the production. Unique to NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet is the Land of Peace and Harmony in Act II, in place of the traditional Land of Sweets. Clara and her Nutcracker Prince encounter symbols of each culture in the form of larger than life 10’ tall puppets; Wisdom from the Persian Elephant, Strength from the Slavic Bear, Courage form the Spanish Bull, Honesty from the French Unicorn and Resilience from the Chinese Firebird. The theme of international peace is brought to life by the world class Principal artists of the company.

The tour features three gold-medalists; Hitomi Tekeda, who received her awards at the prestigious International Ballet Competitions of Lausanne, Varna, and Bulgaria; Haruo Niyama, winner of the Lausanne International Ballet Competition; and Batur Buklu, who took the gold medal at the International Ballet Competition in Istanbul.

Haruo Niyama, as the Nutcracker Prince, joins the troupe from Japan and is a Gold Medalist and a star of the Paris opera. Award winner Hitomi Takeda as Clara, has danced on premier stages from Japan to Houston to Switzerland, becoming nationally recognized with prestigous awards, including taking the special technique prize in 2000 and 2001while also coming in second in the National Ballet Academy competition in 2001. In 2002, she won the Bourse Jeune Espoir in the Prix de Lausanne.

Karyna Shatkovskaya is the Principal artist from the Ukrainian ballet capital of Kharkiv. With an International Ballet Competition win in Kazakhstan and as a UNESCO recognized artist, Karyna comes to this message of peace in a time of great uncertainty for her country and her people. Her performances are a cry for humanism in an age that must be reminded of the value of life, beauty and human artistic creation.

Batur Buklu, Principal Artist, joins the production as a resident artist of the Turkish national ballet company, Istanbul State Opera and Ballet. With residencies at the prestigious John Cranko school in Germany, Buklu is destined to leave a mark on the American theater-going public. Istanbul State Conservatory and was selected for the prestigious John Cranko Ballet School in Stuttgart, Germany. Buklu has graced stages across the world, with a major residency in Hof, Germany.

Olena Pecheniuk: Principal Ballerina Olena Pecheniuk premiered with Moscow Ballet on the 25th Anniversary Tour of North America as heroine Masha in the Great Russian Nutcracker and Odette/Odile in Swan Lake. Olena is a rising star ballerina evidenced by her award of Honored Artist of Culture in 2013.

Rustem Imangaliyev: Imangaliyev premiered in the U.S. on the 2015 Moscow Ballet tour to 80 cities as principal danseur. Imangaliyev is a highly awarded danseur receiving an honorary mention from the International Ballet Competition in Korea and an honorary award at the Asylmuratova International Ballet Competition in Kazakhstan.