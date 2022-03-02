Interviews for new RCS superintendent to begin this month

EDEN — The Rockingham County Board of Education recently announced that the county school district received nearly 20 applications for its top administrative post.

Rodney Shotwell, who has served as superintendent for the past 16 years, completes his contract in June 2022 and has plans to retire.

The board said in a news release that it had received 17 applications for the job from 11 states. The group plans to review the applications and begin interviewing candidates this month.

The applications will be processed by the North Carolina School Boards Association before they are reviewed by the local board.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.