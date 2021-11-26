Inventor of Charlie's Soap dies at 81

George Penn, a Madison business investor and a close friend of Sutherland's who worked on distribution of Charlie's Soap, said:

"My family and I have enjoyed a personal relationship with Charlie and his family for over 50 years. Over the years, Charlie and I developed a business relationship through his company, Charlie’s Soap, his sons and daughter, Jane,'' Penn said.

"Everyone says that Charlie is a “one-of-a-kind” person, but there is much more to say: Charlie is out-spoken, yet well-spoken; friendly, but direct; opinionated, yet welcomes the thoughts of other people,'' Penn said.

The innovator, who was known for re-making most anything he could get his hands on, as well as assisting in the invention of an artificial eye in the 1970s, had the motto: "Live green, be clean."

Called "Butch'' by many of his friends since childhood, Sutherland was a treasured friend, said David M. Spear of Madison, former publisher of The Messenger newspaper.

“Charlie had a fabulous sense of humor and was very creative and very inventive,'' Spear said. "He faced his unfortunate death with the utmost dignity and grace. I’ve known Charlie since I was a little boy. We played together, and as we grew up we tackled life together and we often had the best times talking about politics.''