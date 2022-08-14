Investigators seize narcotics, weapons, cash, arrest Pelham man during search

PELHAM — A Thursday morning search of a home here by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators netted cocaine, cash, weapons and led to the arrest of one man, authorities said in a news release.

Keith Lamount Williams, 55, of 537 Dibrell Road was charged with Level III trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling to sell controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of firearms by a felon, the release said.

Williams is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $200,000 secured bond. His court date was not immediately available.

During their search of Williams’ residence, investigators said they seized: about 745 grams of cocaine, in powder and crack cocaine form, with an estimated street value of $85,000; individual packaged baggies of crack cocaine; roughly 111 grams of marijuana; digital scales; food processors used for packaging large amounts of narcotics; U.S. currency; and two firearms, according to the release.

This is the second search in four weeks near Ruffin to yield narcotics and lead to arrests.

On July 21, sheriff’s investigators, along with investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, confiscated roughly $100,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, cash, and firearms and charged two men with multiple drug crimes.

That search of a dwelling at 149 Ruffin School Road led to the arrests of Robert Deangelo Reid, 32, of 9815 U.S. 29, Pelham, and John Henry Adams, Jr., 35, of 392 Jennings Blackwell Road, also in Pelham.

Investigators seized 258 grams of a fentanyl/cocaine mix, 14 grams of fentanyl, six grams of heroin, 10 grams of cocaine, seven grams of crack cocaine, more than $7,300 in cash, and three firearms, one of which was stolen.

Reid’s charges include: trafficking opium, a Level III narcotic; trafficking cocaine Level II; trafficking opium Level III; trafficking cocaine Level II; trafficking opium Level I; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine; and maintaining a dwelling to sell drugs. Fentanyl and heroin are members of the drug class opiates as cited in the charges.

Reid is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Adams was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine.

He is being held in the Rockingham County jail on a $20,000 secured bond.