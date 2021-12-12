Iris Powell, 98, retires after 22 years on Wentworth Town Council

While reading a tribute to Powell, Murphy got choked up and stopped twice to gain control of his emotions. Murphy’s mother, the late Rhuney Patterson Murphy, and Powell were close life-long friends.

Proudest accomplishments

Asked in a telephone interview about her greatest accomplishments in public office, Powell was quick to say that accomplishements by the council were group achievements. She said the group’s effort to back the building of the new Wentworth Town Hall was the most valuable achievement during her tenure.

“That took a lot of people and a lot of effort on everyone’s part,” Powell said. “Everything that was done, they brought before the town council and we voted. We okayed it or not okayed it as we needed it.”

Powell said council members always “got along together and we didn’t have no fussing and no bickering.” She boasted that someone once told her that Wentworth Town Council meetings were the best they’d ever attended.

“I enjoyed every minute of it,” Powell said. “I never missed going to a meeting unless I was sick.” And that was rare, the record shows.

Trek to D.C.