Iris Powell, 98, retires after 22 years on Wentworth Town Council

WENTWORTH — Believed to be the oldest elected official in the state, Iris Smith Venable Powell, 98, was honored Dec. 7 during her final session as a Wentworth Town Council member. Amid tears, council members offered accolades and awards to Powell during the meeting.
Former Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Daryl Crowder was installed to replace Powell.
After the Town of Wentworth’s charter was re-activated by the state legislature in 1998, Powell was elected to the council in the 1999 municipal election. She was sworn in to serve on the first elected Town Council here and was re-elected in each successive term until 2021.
Powell’s decision not to run this year means: “now, for the first time in its history, there will be an elected (Wentworth) town council without Iris S. Powell,” Wentworth Administrator George T. Murphy Sr. said of her tenure during the meeting.
“Her leadership, wit and wisdom will be sorely missed at town council meetings, and Iris has admitted that she will miss attending meetings and interacting with the public and council members,” Murphy said.
After Mayor Dennis Paschal presented Powell with a plaque recognizing her service, she said: “I just want to tell y’all that I have enjoyed every minute of serving on town council. It has been a pleasure to work with everybody, and I am really going to miss it.”
While reading a tribute to Powell, Murphy got choked up and stopped twice to gain control of his emotions. Murphy’s mother, the late Rhuney Patterson Murphy, and Powell were close life-long friends.
Proudest accomplishments
Asked in a telephone interview about her greatest accomplishments in public office, Powell was quick to say that accomplishements by the council were group achievements. She said the group’s effort to back the building of the new Wentworth Town Hall was the most valuable achievement during her tenure.
“That took a lot of people and a lot of effort on everyone’s part,” Powell said. “Everything that was done, they brought before the town council and we voted. We okayed it or not okayed it as we needed it.”
Powell said council members always “got along together and we didn’t have no fussing and no bickering.” She boasted that someone once told her that Wentworth Town Council meetings were the best they’d ever attended.
“I enjoyed every minute of it,” Powell said. “I never missed going to a meeting unless I was sick.” And that was rare, the record shows.
Trek to D.C.
A native of Spray, Powell claims she had “wandering feet” as a youngster. During the Great Depression her family moved to a farm in Sauratown, a Rockingham County unincorporated community across the Dan River just south of current-day Eden. Powell attended and finished school at Wentworth Consolidated School.
When her family moved back to Spray, Powell went to Washington, D.C., to live with her brother Carl and his wife. Lillian Odell, a friend from Spray, soon joined her and they shared a room and expenses at a boarding house.
The women lived on one floor and the men on another, but they became acquainted through dances and get-togethers where Powell met Lewis C. Venable. A Los Angeles resident, Venable had driven someone in their car from L.A. to D.C. and wound up in the boarding house.
Road trip to the West
When he was ready to return to California, Venable purchased his own used car. Iris and a friend pooled their money to travel cross-country with Venable. The car broke down shortly after they started, but Venable, a former airplane mechanic in the Navy, completed a lengthy repair on the side of the road and they were able to continue.
Having worked at Hetch’s Department Store in D.C., Powell got a job at a Hetch store in Los Angeles. She and Venable went on to date for more than a year and married in January 1949.
Sadly, Venable died two years later and Iris brought their infant daughter, Marilyn, back to North Carolina, moving in with her sister, Jo, and her husband Bruce Gunn in the then-unincorporated Wentworth.
Also living in the house was Maude Reynolds, the art and music teacher at Wentworth Consolidated School, from whom the Gunns had purchased the house.
Becoming postmistress
In years to come, President Dwight D. Eisenhower appointed Powell postmistress of Wentworth Post Office where she served for 32 years. Her first post office was in the one-room building across N.C. 65 from the old Rockingham County Courthouse. Later, the post office moved to the Wright Tavern until 2016. Finally, it was relocated to a facility on County Home Road that is owned by the Town of Wentworth.
Powell still maintains a post office box at that site. It’s important to her that the bottom line on her incoming mail retains the Wentworth, N.C. 27375 designation.
Meeting Carl Powell
Clyde Powell from Draper drove the mail truck and his brother, Carl, often rode with him. Sometimes Carl substituted when Clyde wasn’t available and Iris and Carl began dating in the early 1950s. By 1954 they were married. Shortly after their marriage, they purchased their Wentworth home where Iris Powell still resides.
Her daughter Marilyn characterizes Powell as a “worker” and a “joiner.” Iris and Carl coached Little League softball for eight years. During the 1950s, Iris was a Girl Scout leader in Wentworth. From 1960s to the 1980s, she volunteered as a 4-H leader and youth Sunday school teacher at Wentworth Presbyterian Church. Later she did the same at Calvary Baptist Church.
She also is a member of the Rockingham County Historical Society. Powell received multiple awards as an outstanding 4- H Leader, and the club with which she worked was also recognized as outstanding numerous times.
After her retirement from the post office, Powell continued her hobby of collecting stamps and post cards and was an avid scrapbook maker. She has some 75-100 scrapbooks which include articles clipped from newspapers over the years to mark events of historical significance and interest to Powell, her daughter said.
Art was also a hobby for Powell. She also took classes and learned the decorative tole painting technique through a Rockingham Community College senior program. She later took private classes with Loel Draper in the folkloric art. One of her pieces, the Wentworth Town Seal, hangs in the Wentworth Town Hall.
Iris is also the mother of Cindy Powell Frazier of Reidsville and Don Powell, who lives at her home. She has one grandson, Tim Reagan Jr., of Reidsville, and two great-grandsons, Hunter Reagan, 23, and Luk Reagan, 17.