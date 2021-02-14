It’s Jack Jolly from Mount Holly, by golly!

Known to the Jolly children as "Uncle Bill,'' Stafford is a retired federal judge still living in Pensacola with his wife Nancy of nearly 65 years.

He says he will never forget the say he met Jolly in the officer's dining room. A confident and friendly Jolly proclaimed, "Hi, I’m Jack Jolly, back from Mount Holly, by golly!” Bill said it was at that moment he knew a lifelong friendship was born.

“Jack Jolly is truly a happy man and the truest of friends,'' Stafford said. "After 63 years of friendship, we are as close as we ever were.''

And the friendship came with an early perk. "I met my wife six months (after meeting Jolly) because of Sandy and Jack. Sandy drove to Jolly and Stafford's docked ship in July 1958 and brought her own best friend along, Nancy.''

"Less than one year later we were married, Stafford aid. "His family and mine are so close that they called me uncle Bill. I’ve always believed Jack had the most fitting name of anyone I ever met because he certainly was a 'jack of all trades' and one of the jolliest men you’ll ever meet.”

After disembarking from San Diego, the ship made stops in Pearl Harbor, Guam and the Bikini Atoll, recalls Jolly.