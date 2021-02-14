STONEVILLE — To many on the western side of Rockingham County he’s simply known as Jack. But over the years he’s acquired the names "Tiger," from his football years, "The Legend," from his golfing buddies and "Mr. Jack" by the younger generation.
However, Jack is most well-known by a rollicking phrase he used to introduce himself when meeting his shipmates in the Navy, recalled his best friend, the Hon. William H. Stafford. "It's Jack Jolly from Mount Holly, by golly!''
Jolly is a local celebrity of sorts, complete with a beguiling smile and twinkling baby blue eyes. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he could be seen regularly around town — eating breakfast at Bob’s, the Airport Drive-In in Madison or having dinner with friends at the bar, Southern Spirits, in Madison or Jrs. in Mayodan.
At 92, Jolly's contagious spirit, quick wit, incredible memory and jovial personality seem to draw young and old to his side wherever he goes.
Born in Lumberton North Carolina on Dec. 12, 1928, Jolly was the middle of three children and a self-proclaimed rascal.
At the age of six, Jolly's father moved his plumbing business and family to Mount Holly in Gaston County. His mother was left to educate, feed and house Jack and his two siblings.
Jolly said his mother was a force to be reckoned with and maintained a positive spirit as she taught her children the value of hard work and commitment. She toiled at two textile company jobs and stressed to her children the critical importance of getting a good education, Jolly said. She also had firm correction policies, he recalled.
Jolly still grimaces at the memory of his mother ordering him to cut his own switch after ruining his only winter jacket. But he says he realized the punishment was meant to remind him of the value of hard work and the dollar.
In his high school coach Dick Thompson, Jolly found a father figure and mentor. And it was Thompson who helped the young athlete win acceptance to N.C. State University and the college's award-winning football team of the late 1940s.
And while campus was big, Jolly learned that the world was a little smaller than he thought.
As Jolly stepped onto the football field during the first days of practice, someone threw a football in his face.
When Jack regained his composure and looked up to see who the culprit was, he saw senior tailback, the Hollywood handsome Ed Mooney of Madison, a star offensive player at the time.
Despite Mooney's contention that the throw was unintentional, a feisty Jolly peppered Mooney with a generous array of expletives and told him that if he threw a ball in his face again, he'd beat Mooney up beyond recognition.
Little did Jolly know that he would end up in Madison some years later and meet Mooney again. In fact, when Jolly's work in the textile industry took him the corporate offices of Madison Throwing Company, he wound up face-to-face with the late Mooney.
Mooney hadn't forgotten Jolly or the incident and quickly offered his sincere apologies. Jolly wryly reminded him he should be sorry indeed and the two would enjoy many years of friendship.
An officer and a gentleman
Upon his graduation from NCSU, Jolly was commissioned to officer candidate school in Newport, Rhode Island. Soon after, he was accepted into flight school at Pensacola Naval Air Station along Florida's Gulf Coast. He would later be assigned to the USS Stoddard on Formosa patrol.
Soon after arriving in Pensacola, the young lieutenant met the woman of his dreams, Sandra Hall.
They were married in 1956 and just over a year later welcomed twin boys, Robert and Bill.
But shortly after the babies arrived, Jolly in January 1958 was assigned to the USS Boxer in San Diego as a communications officer.
The USS Boxer was a flagship for America’s nuclear testing at Bikini Atoll and its crew's mission was known as Operation Hardtack. The ship itself was modeled after the Essex, and was outfitted with the best technology and safety features of its day.
It was in that first month while docked in San Diego and awaiting their mission departure, that Jolly developed the most important friendship of his life with shipmate Stafford.
Known to the Jolly children as "Uncle Bill,'' Stafford is a retired federal judge still living in Pensacola with his wife Nancy of nearly 65 years.
He says he will never forget the say he met Jolly in the officer's dining room. A confident and friendly Jolly proclaimed, "Hi, I’m Jack Jolly, back from Mount Holly, by golly!” Bill said it was at that moment he knew a lifelong friendship was born.
“Jack Jolly is truly a happy man and the truest of friends,'' Stafford said. "After 63 years of friendship, we are as close as we ever were.''
And the friendship came with an early perk. "I met my wife six months (after meeting Jolly) because of Sandy and Jack. Sandy drove to Jolly and Stafford's docked ship in July 1958 and brought her own best friend along, Nancy.''
"Less than one year later we were married, Stafford aid. "His family and mine are so close that they called me uncle Bill. I’ve always believed Jack had the most fitting name of anyone I ever met because he certainly was a 'jack of all trades' and one of the jolliest men you’ll ever meet.”
After disembarking from San Diego, the ship made stops in Pearl Harbor, Guam and the Bikini Atoll, recalls Jolly.
And while Stafford describes himself as the ship's humble watchman as a legal officer for the crew, Jack was well-versed in some of the most highly sophisticated technology of the time, Stafford said.
"Their job was to practice launching the atomic bomb on uninhabited islands in the South Pacific. Jack said they would often release them on small uninhabited islands and then, the very next day, take their ship directly through the area they had just bombed.''
According to Stafford, Jolly was one of the most accomplished engineers he had ever encountered when it came to understanding the high-tech machinery onboard, used to test the atomic bomb.
After six months on the ship, Jolly and Stafford landed in San Diego in July 1958 where Sandy was there to greet Jack with the twins in tow and Stafford's future wife Nancy.
Shortly after the Staffords married, the four best friends returned to Pensacola where Jolly was called back to active duty on the USS Tweedy from 1961 to 1962.
He would be involved in one of the nation's most clandestine missions ever, charged with preventing the Soviets from bringing missiles to Cuba.
Of course this conflict evolved into the Cuban Missile Crisis, and Jolly was on the front lines of involvement, chasing and standing down Russian ships to work out diplomatic conflicts. he said, noting that the Soviets never landed missiles in the Western Hemisphere.
In 1964, Jack separated from the Navy Reserve and soon after welcomed his third son Martin.
Jolly's work in the private sector began as a textile engineer with Chemstrand, which later became Monsanto.
His young family lived in Charlotte for a brief time and welcomed their only daughter, Fran, in 1967.
In 1968, the fast-growing Madison Throwing Company, which eventually became Burlington Industries and MacField, came calling for Jolly's talent. Already well-versed in machinery, Jolly would become one of the foremost experts in the world in areas of polyesters and nylons.
And he is known for his uncanny expertise in how to troubleshoot and build in efficiency to modern textile machines.
So the family moved to Madison where Sandy Jolly became a public school teacher for Madison-Mayodan Middle School and Madison-Mayodan High School.
The family of five eventually made their permanent home at Stoneville's Deep Springs Country Club, where Jolly could hone his golf game. He was among the first to build at the fledgling club and is a fixture at its clubhouse and along the links.
Deep Springs was where the Jollys forged lifelong friendships, he said.
The Jollys are particularly close to the family of Jimmy Joyce, a golfing buddy and chum of 50 years.
In 1996, Sandy Jolly learned she had liver cancer. She lost her battle with the disease in May 1997 at 64.
While heartbroken, Jolly said he knew Sandy would want him to continue living with a positive spirit and a smile on his face. And when Joyce lost his beloved wife, Sue in 2014, Jack was there as a friend and brother in arms to help him and his family bear their grief.
“When I think of Jack Jolly, I, of course think of his wife, Sandy,'' Joyce said. "I met Jack at the Church of the Messiah in Mayodan ... Jack, to this day, continues to be an outgoing and fun-loving person. He is always willing to lend a hand. Jack is an avid NC State fan and a terrific golfer who enjoys sharing stories over a cold beer with family and friends. Everyone has a 'Jack story' because he’s never met a stranger.”
Jolly was born to work and only stopped in 2018 at 90.
By the time Jolly retired from textile engineering, he was with Unifi, which over the years has absorbed the region's smaller textile companies. Unifi coaxed Jolly out of semi-retirement to work on some of the machinery at Unifi's largest plant, Madison's No.4.
Unifi's Jerry White, recalls having daily morning breakfasts with Jolly at the Airport Drive-In. Describing Jolly as one of the hardest-working people he ever met, White said Jolly was always upbeat and positive and helped him a great deal after his own wife passed away.
His late wife Sandy showed Jolly that you should use the time you have in life to make an impact on someone with a loving smile, kind word, or helping hand.
These days, Jack can be found in his home of 50 years at Deep Springs, sitting with a cup of coffee in hand, and a smile to greet family and friends who drop in every day for visits.
Currently nursing a bad knee, Jolly faces a spring surgery to repair it.
He's optimistic and plans on reclaiming his role as "The Legend" (the man scored his second hole in one at age 85) among his golfing friends later this spring.
As far as aces go, Jolly, with a twinkle in his eyes, says he’s eager for yet another.