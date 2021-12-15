IT student excels at RCC

RCC is not the first community college Medeiros has attended. But this time, it’s different. He’s older now. And he’s very interested in his program of study.

“I’ve always gone to classes and not done much else,” he said. “But RCC has been pretty good. The best part has been the professors, Thomas Knight and Lucien Pere. Thomas got me an internship, and Lucien understands what I want to do and has given me a lot of resources. I really hit the jackpot, especially with Lucien.”

And Medeiros has done so well, he holds a 4.0 grade-point average.

He also began an internship with Rockingham County Government in August, and it didn’t take long for them to offer him a permanent position.

“At first I was putting operating systems onto computers. I told them I like to be hands-on, so now they give me broken printers to fix and have me setting up monitors – a bunch of stuff like that. And now I’ll have my own little office.”

In early January, Medeiros will take his CompTIA certification exam, using a free voucher provided by one of the RCC Foundation’s campus grants. And he’s set to graduate from RCC in spring 2022, earning his two-year Associate in Applied Science degree.