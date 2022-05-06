Jacobs Creek Batteau Landing opens as newest Dan access point

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Jacob's Creek Batteau Landing opened as the newest Dan River access point this week with county economic development officias hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at the rustic recreational spot.

The Rockingham County Tourism Development office held the ceremony to honor contributions made by numerous volunteers, organizations and financial backers of the four-year project, the agency said in a news release.

This effort began in 2016 after a group of community partners identified a need for increased river access points between Madison’s Hwy. 704 access and the Settle Bridge Road access in Stoneville.

After a bit of research, organizers found a tract of land on Planters Road, just outside of Madison, which proved to be an ideal location for a new access and also held historical significance.

The initial 3.45 acres of the proposed ADA-accessible park and river access, were made possible by a grant from the Duke Energy Water Resources Fund and included the area above the historic batteau landing of Governor Alexander Martin's plantation.

The Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, holds that differently abled individuals should have as much access to services and recreation as anyone else.

Owned by the State of North Carolina, ir was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 as part of the Dan River Navigation System thanks to the efforts of Dr. Lindley Butler and Jeff Johnston. An additional approximate 16.5 acres was added to the park with funding from NTE Energy in 2019.

Rockingham County has preserved all 20 acres for future generations with

protective covenants.

This project has been a long standing partnership with the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) which led the land acquisition and funding efforts and beginning of the park development. In conjunction with the County, DRBA prepared a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant application which was awarded to the County for the project. Required matching funds for the project were obtained from Rockingham County Friends Meeting who pledged $25,000 in memory of John Lamiman; and other Rockingham County citizens, organizations, and groups including Good Stewards of Rockingham and Three Rivers Outfitters.

Now in its completion, Jacobs Creek Batteau Landing offers a variety of assets for its visitors including an ADA accessible sidewalk leading to the new handicap accessible covered river observation platform, cleared walking path to the river access, as well as new galvanized steel grated steps which create safer and easier access to the Dan River.

With this first phase of the park complete, additional plans will soon be devised to expand on the park, creating an even bigger asset for residents and visitors to appreciate.

“Jacobs Creek Batteau Landing is a great addition to Rockingham County’s amazing recreational opportunities,” stated Lee Mitchell, Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority Chair and M-M Recreation Department Director. “Residents and visitors alike will be able to enjoy and appreciate this new destination for many years to come.”

More information about the Rockingham County’s tourism efforts, including the county's river accesses, please visit http://www.visitrockinghamcountync.com.

