James Austin Health Center offering flu shots
James Austin Health Center offering flu shots

EDEN— The James Austin Health Center urges Rockingham County residents to get their flu shots as soon as possible.

The clinic at 207 E. Meadow Road, Suite 6, offers the vaccine, which is deemed even more vital than usual this year due to the risk of COVID-19 and the possibility of contracting both diseases at once.

Flu vaccines are recommended by health experts for anyone sic months and older and are especially critical for anyone who is at high risk of complications should they get the flu. They include: people over 65, pregnant women, or those with chronic illnesses such as asthma or diabetes. Contact the clinic at

336-864-2795 to schedule this important vaccination.

 Find more educational resources about the flu vaccine at the Centers for Disease Control website: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/flushot.htm.

336-864-2795

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

