James Hunter Chapter NSDAR announces essay contest winners

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The James Hunter Chapter of the NSDAR recently presented awards to three county middle school students for their work in the group’s annual American History Essay Contest.
Essay winners read their pieces during a Feb. 12 chapter meeting at Madison’s Mayflower Restaurant. Their essays helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
For inspiration, students were asked to imagine that they had a brother who lost his life on the battlefields of France during World War I. They were prompted to imagine attending the Nov. 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C., and to describe what the event meant to them and their family. Essayists were also asked to describe why it is important to remember those who gave their lives in service to the nation.
Winners are all students from Bethany Community School.
Kaitlin Richardson is 6th grade Chapter and District IV winner. She is the daughter of Billy and Meagan Richardson of Stokesdale. Her essay told of a trip to the ceremony for a mother who lost her son in WWI. The essay further told how a daughter found that paying respects to the fallen soldier during the tomb dedication ceremony was a unifying event — a way to remedy a feeling that the war had torn her family apart.
Laurel League of Stokesdale was 7th grade Chapter winner. The daughter of Eric and Jessica League wrote about a family’s son who wanted to serve his country in WWI. She explored how the young man’s family felt about honoring soldiers during the ceremony.
Audrey Waddell of Summerfield and Emily Berger of Reidsville tied as 8th grade Chapter winners.
Waddell, the daughter of Rodney and Tracey Waddell, wrote in detail about the ceremony and the first changing of the guards.
Berger, the daughter of Kevin and Amber Berger, focused her essay on a family sending their son off to war, the battle in which he died and how the soldier was chosen to be honored by the tomb.
This year the NSDAR launched a new essay contest for high schoolers to replace its former Christopher Columbus essay contest. Students were asked to select a figure from the era of the American Revolution (1773-1783) and discuss how the figure influenced the course of the American Revolution.
Anna Rundle, a 10th grader at Bethany Community School, was awarded the prize for this year. The daughter of Timothy and Jenny Rundle of Greensboro, she wrote about Daniel Morgan, who served in the French and Indian War, the American Revolution and as a representative in the U.S. Congress.