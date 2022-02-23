James Hunter Chapter NSDAR announces essay contest winners

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The James Hunter Chapter of the NSDAR recently presented awards to three county middle school students for their work in the group’s annual American History Essay Contest.

Essay winners read their pieces during a Feb. 12 chapter meeting at Madison’s Mayflower Restaurant. Their essays helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

For inspiration, students were asked to imagine that they had a brother who lost his life on the battlefields of France during World War I. They were prompted to imagine attending the Nov. 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C., and to describe what the event meant to them and their family. Essayists were also asked to describe why it is important to remember those who gave their lives in service to the nation.

Winners are all students from Bethany Community School.