MADISON — The James Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored American History essay contest winners at a recent meeting here.

Winning middle school students were asked to come to the Rio Grande restaurant and read their winning essays which focused on the Second Continental Congress, which met from May 10, 1775-March 1, 1781 and included delegates from all 13 colonies.

The 6th grade Chapter and District IV winner was Riley Gregory, a student at Bethany Community School and the daughter of Jamie and Caitlin Gregory of Madison.

Her essay told of how a Massachusetts delegate attended the Second Continental Congress where members wrote a petition to the King of England they called the “Olive Branch.’’

Saraly Garcia Mendoza of Reidsville was 7th grade contest winner, as well as a District IV and Third Place state winner. The daughter of Eleazar Garcia and Cecilia Mendoza, she is also a student at Bethany Community School. Her essay described a New York delegate’s debate in favor of freeing slaves.

The 8th grade contest winner, Jake Savage of Eden, is the son of Josh and Amy Savage. His essay described the life of a Georgia delegate who argued that taxation without representation was wrong.