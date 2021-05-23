James Hunter Chapter NSDAR Recognizes Rockingham County Students

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Each year, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors many awards for students in the Rockingham County Schools. The James Hunter Chapter of the DAR has recently announced the winners of its Good Citizen Award, Youth Citizenship Award and JROTC Award for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Good Citizens Program is in place at high schools throughout the United States. Students who are selected for the annual Good Citizens Award must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. The James Hunter Chapter sponsors the Good Citizens Program at the county’s five high schools. Teachers from each school nominated seniors to compete for the honor, then members of the senior class voted for a winner.
Bethany Community School selected Lauren Heller as its 2020-2021 Good Citizen. She is the daughter of David and Stacey Heller of Reidsville and she plans to attend Liberty University and major in business administration. Heller said a good citizen should put others before themselves, according to a DAR news release. Her most memorable time was when she played music at a local church’s food bank, she said in the release.
The 2020-2021 McMichael High School Good Citizen is Savannah Bell. She is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Bell of Stoneville. and was chosen James Hunter DAR Chapter winner over all the high school winners in the category. She plans to attend Campbell University and major in chemical engineering and pursue a career in pharmaceutical science. Bell said she hopes to find cures for medical problems like those her parents had during her childhood. In her community, Bell raised money for the victims of 9-11 and for various cancer funds. Bell also donated to Operation Christmas Child. She used her leadership skills as a student ambassador and a dance assistant at her dance studio. Bell also sponsored a child in Haiti and visited the senior citizens in local nursing homes.
The Youth Citizenship award went to eighth-grader Camryn Grace Graves at Bethany Community School. The daughter of Mikel and Kelli Graves of Madison, Camryn is a very hard- working student and is known for being respectful, helpful, and kind. She is very active in her school’s student council and is known for her kindness and school spirit, the release said.
Graves volunteers at the local elementary schools and charities.
The Bronze ROTC Medal is awarded each year to either a junior or senior student in a high school JROTC program. The DAR has awarded ROTC medals since 1967 because the ROTC is such an important source of trained officers for our armed forces.
ROTC Medals are awarded to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievement in high school ROTC programs for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Recipients must have demonstrated loyalty and patriotism and earned a record of military and scholastic achievement during their participation in an ROTC program. They must have shown qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training.
The Bronze ROTC medal winner for 2020-21 is Emma Caroline Wray, a junior at McMichael High School. She is the daughter of John and Stephanie Wray of Mayodan.
Wray serves as the Mission Support Squadron Commander of the unit and rose to the rank of captain. She is a member of the Precision Marksmanship team, StellarXplorers Space Challenge team, JROTC Academic Bowl team, and Kitty Hawk Air Society. This summer, she will attend the Flight Academy Program, an Air Force-level initiative offered in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage. Wray plans to become a surgeon.