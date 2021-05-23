James Hunter Chapter NSDAR Recognizes Rockingham County Students

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Each year, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors many awards for students in the Rockingham County Schools. The James Hunter Chapter of the DAR has recently announced the winners of its Good Citizen Award, Youth Citizenship Award and JROTC Award for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Good Citizens Program is in place at high schools throughout the United States. Students who are selected for the annual Good Citizens Award must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. The James Hunter Chapter sponsors the Good Citizens Program at the county’s five high schools. Teachers from each school nominated seniors to compete for the honor, then members of the senior class voted for a winner.

Bethany Community School selected Lauren Heller as its 2020-2021 Good Citizen. She is the daughter of David and Stacey Heller of Reidsville and she plans to attend Liberty University and major in business administration. Heller said a good citizen should put others before themselves, according to a DAR news release. Her most memorable time was when she played music at a local church’s food bank, she said in the release.