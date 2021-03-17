James Hunter Chapter of DAR celebrates essay contest winners

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The James Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded local students with prizes in its annual American History Essay Contest.

The virtual event was held Feb. 20 via Zoom and middle school students were able to read their works for the contest titled, “The Boston Massacre.’’

Considered a pivotal event in triggering the American Revolution, the massacre took place 250 years ago. Young writers were asked to imagine how their families would have reacted and to explain what role the bloody event played in galvanizing colonists against the British Parliament and the King of England.

All winners were from Bethany Community School.

The 6th-grade winner for the DAR chapter and District V is Luke Hedgecock, son of Bryan and Holly Hedgecock of Kernersville.

His essay was penned using the viewpoint of “Billy Bob,’’ an 11-year-old boy, who participated with his father in the massacre.

William Tanner Slayton of Reidsville won the essay contest’s 7th-grade division. The son of Carl and Jeanne Slayton of Reidsville, he wrote from the perspective of Patrick Carr, a man who died during the massacre.