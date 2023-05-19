Each year, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors many awards for students in local schools.

The James Hunter Chapter of NSDAR recently announced the winners of the Susie Johnson Lauten Scholarship, Good Citizen, Youth Citizenship and the JROTC Awards for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Susie Johnson Lauten Scholarship was named for the organizing regent of the James Hunter Chapter and is awarded annually to a high school senior who attends one of the three Stokes County high schools, Bethany Community School or Dalton L. McMichael High School in Mayodan.

Lily Grayce Whitten, a student at McMichael, won the Lauten prize and is the daughter of Eric and Tina Whitten of Mayodan. She will attend University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology, working toward becoming a clinical psychologist or a psychiatrist.

A member of National Honor Society, National Beta Club and the Kitty Hawk Air Society, Whitten does many service projects with the groups. An avid volunteer, Whitten gives her time at the local recreation department, coaching volleyball, announcing games for the softball team and volunteering at North Pointe Assisted Living center in Mayodan.

“Giving back to the community that has contributed to my childhood so much is very important to me,” she said.

The Good Citizens Program is at high schools throughout the United States. Students who are selected DAR Good Citizen must exhibit dependability and be service-minded, leaders and patriotic. Locally, the James Hunter Chapter sponsors the Good Citizens Program at five high schools in Rockingham and Stokes counties.

Teachers at the schools nominate seniors for this honor. From the teacher nominees, members of the senior class vote for the person whom they feel most exemplifies the qualities.

Bethany Community School selected Alexander Acree as their 2022-2023 Good Citizen. He is the son of Daniel and Amanda Acree of Reidsville. He plans to attend Rockingham Community College and study to become a physician assistant. He is a member of the National Honor Society. Alex was elected Student Government Body President, and he has excelled in that role this year with ideas and an initiative to include more students in activities.

“He works outside of the classroom to make connections and grow his school community,” said one of his teachers. In his free time, Alex loves to draw and write stories.

This year, the 2022-2023 McMichael High School Good Citizen is Lucy Dawn Jones of Madison, daughter of Jonathan Jones and Kela Stewart. She is the James Hunter Chapter winner among all the high schools. Jones plans to attend UNC Wilmington as a SOAR ambassador and hopes to major in exercise science and biology. She plans to pursue her Physician Assistant License. Jones has been very active in JROTC, the National Honor Society, Beta Club, FCA, SADD, Mu Alpha Theta and Yearbook Club. She also plays golf, tennis and swims.

Jones gives back to her community in many ways and serves as president of the Stoneville Youth Town Council, “This experience has allowed the youth of the community like me to see and understand, not only local government, but also how a community operates successfully,” she said.

Jones said she is glad that their projects brought more people into her hometown. She has completed more than 20 service projects, which equals more than 50 community service hours. Lucy shows her leadership skills not only in the Youth Town Council but also in JROTC. She was the AFJROTC Unit Commander at the beginning of the year, and, now, is the Assistant Aerospace Science Instructor, Kitty Hawk Air Society Commander and has participated in the StellarXplores Team – Captain and Commander. Jones is dependable to run meetings and communicates with local organizations to plan service projects.

The Youth Citizenship Award went Bethany Community School 8th-grader Levi Corriher. The son of Anthony and Robin Corriher of Madison, Levi plans to go to college and major in marine biology and minor in engineering. “Maturity and leadership make Levi a strong role model for his classmates,” said one of his teachers. Corriher is a member of the Junior Beta Club and was honored twice to be a marshall at the 8th grade graduation.

Outside of school, Corriher is very involved in 4-H. He has competed in Livestock and Marksmanship contests and won many awards.

Corriher attended 4-H Citizenship NC Focus and met representatives of our county who serve in state government. He has spoken to our county commissioners about 4-H and how it has influenced his life. During his speech, he ask for the county commissioners to adopt a proclamation for 4-H Week in October.

Corriher has given back to his community by serving meals at Lot 2540 as well as giving out food and painting the picnic tables for the Hands of God Food Pantry.

The Bronze ROTC Medal is awarded each year to either a junior or senior student in a high school JROTC program. The DAR has awarded ROTC medals since 1967 because the ROTC is such an important source of trained officers for our armed forces.

ROTC Medals are awarded to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievement in high school ROTC programs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Recipients must have demonstrated loyalty and patriotism and earned a record of military and scholastic achievement during their participation in an ROTC program. They must have shown qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training.

This year, the James Hunter Chapter has awarded the Bronze ROTC medal to Erica Atkins Williams, a senior at Dalton L. McMichael High School. She is the daughter of Christopher and Lisa Williams of Stoneville. Erica is the unit commander, which is the highest student position in AFROTC and has risen to the rank of cadet colonel. She is a member of the color guard, military model building, marksmanship teams and Kitty Hawk Air Honor Society. Erica’s marksmanship team won state championships two years in a row, placed 2nd overall in the South Regional and she placed 5th overall individually in precision class this year. She has helped the Kitty Hawk society with service projects at the school, such as painting the football stadium and mowing around the stand. In her community, she made Valentine’s Day cards for the residents of a local nursing home. Major Mercer said, “Erica demonstrates the essential core values of integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do. She wants to make this world a better place for others and is totally committed to ensuring she always gives 100% in all her efforts.”

Erica plans to attend University of North Carolina at Greensboro and major in social work and criminology. She plans to someday be a detective or even run for sheriff so that she can give back to her community.

All winners will receive their awards on their school’s awards day.