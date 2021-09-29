James Hunter Chapter of NSDAR will honor veterans with annual wreath ceremonies

The James Hunter Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced they will again honor Madison and Mayodan veterans during ceremonies in December, said Janelle Johnson, the chapter's spokesperson.

The first of the annual tributes will be in Mayodan at the Municipal Cemetery on Ayersville Road at 10 a.m. that day. After the ceremony, DAR members and family representatives will lay holiday wreaths on the veterans' graves.

The group will then conduct a ceremony at Madison's Town Hall at 2 p.m., then continue laying wreaths at area cemeteries, including: Citizens Cemetery, Collins Cemetery, Madison Presbyterian Cemetery, Riverview Cemetery and Woodland Cemetery, all in Madison.

In order to honor the 800 veterans buried throughout these grounds, the DAR chapter asks for help from sponsors to buy wreaths for the holiday salute. Sponsors may purchase a veteran's wreath for $15.

Mail checks to the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution

201 N 5th Ave Mayodan, NC 27027