Jegede named vice president of Clinical Care-Health Equity for Cone Heatlh

GREENSBORO — Dr. Olu Jegede was named vice president of Clinical Care-Equity for Cone Health’s recently created Center for Health Equity.

Jegede will continue as medical director of the Cone Health Sickle Cell Program and Cone Health Community Care Services, the hospital system announced in a news release.

According to Guilford County, in 2020, Black babies made up 43% of births and 60% of infant deaths in the county. According to the Alamance County Community Health Assessment, distrust of the health care system keeps people, especially minorities, from seeking care — a basic step in wellness.

Jegede will spearhead Center for Heath Equity efforts to identify, then develop plans addressing those and other health inequities in Cone Health’s service area, which includes Rockingham County.

“Dr. Jegede will help Cone Health and the Center for Health Equity achieve strategic priorities while addressing the areas of greatest need in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Marlon Priest, Cone's chief clinical officer.

“We are looking for nothing less than removing poor health as an obstacle to achieving one’s dreams and ambitions.”

Jegede has been added to the center because of his demonstrated ability to improve the health of underserved individuals and to meet those needs in a cost-efficient manner, the release said. His understanding of challenges that underserved people face helped in establishing Cone Health’s Mobile Health Program. That program brings Cone Health’s exceptional care to communities through basic primary care services, vaccinations, mammograms and other health screenings.

Jegede joined Cone Health in 2014. He has been medical director of Cone Health Community Health and Wellness Center and area medical director for Cone Health Medical Group.