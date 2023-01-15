Jenkins wins NSDAR Community Service Award

MADISON — Members of the James Hunter Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution of Madison recently honored Wayne Jenkins of Wentworth for his abiding service.

Jenkins was celebrated at a luncheon at the Mayflower Restaurant in Reidsville on Dec. 31 and presented the NSDAR Community Service Award.

Veteran Jenkins enlisted in the Marines in 1992 and served until 1998. He re-enlisted in 2004 and served in Iraq. After making his home in Wentworth, Jenkins found numerous avenues to serve in his community, DAR members said in a recent news release.

Being a member of the VFW and American Legion, Jenkins was able to help fellow veterans through the American League Riders and the Rockingham County Honor Guard, heralding veterans at their final resting place.

Furthermore, Jenkins has been very involved with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in Rockingham County, bringing smiles to hundreds of needy children at Christmas.

Beyond these acts, Jenkins dedicated his time over the years to the Rockingham Countywide Food Drive held each March and April.

“Wayne went beyond the average community service that many citizens of our county are involved in,’’ the DAR said in a recent news release. Jenkins started a non-profit called Flags for Our Fathers, which places flag poles so that veterans may display the US flag at their homes.

Since March 2021, Jenkins has planted more than 32 flagpoles throughout the county.

“I am grateful for the honor to serve others,” Jenkins said. “The flag is something everyone can relate to, especially service members. It’s a symbol of what they fought for and something I can do on my own.’’

Jenkins is a rare individual, the DAR members said in the release.

“It is not often that you find someone who is willing to give of their time and talents in so many ways,’’ said Janelle Johnson, chairperson for Community Service for the DAR chapter. “Wayne Jenkins is one of those few people.”