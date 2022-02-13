Jennings talks club history with Reidsville Kiwanis as club nears 100th anniversary

REIDSVILLE — Dr. Harold Jennings, a retired Reidsville optometrist and long-time member of the Reidsville Kiwanis Club, presented a program on the nearly 100-year history of the club during a recent weekly meeting.

Jennings outlined the past history and outstanding leaders that had directed the club over the decades. Years ago, membership was exclusively for men. Ultimately, though, the late Helen Cozart, the pianist for Kiwanis meetings, became the first female member.

Now the 26-meber club boasts seven women members.

The club us seeking members who are interested in helping children through service projects. The club has served Reidsville and Rockingham County with various projects to benefit children, including an annual pancake supper, which is slated to be held March 25 at the Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

The club will also host its annual golf tournament in October at Monroeton Golf Club.

Among the organizations that Kiwanis supports are: Camp Carefree, Rolling Ridge Therapeutic Riding, high school Key Clubs throughout the county, The Salvation Army Angel Tree, Camp Jubilee Ministries, YMCA Bright Beginnings, and Shoes for Kids.

Visitors are welcome at Kiwanis meetings each Thursday at noon at Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.