John Gentry, beloved civic leader, former city councilman, school board member, dies at 88

REIDSVILLE — Known for his tireless work for The Salvation Army and the Lions Club of Reidsville, John Horace Gentry died Oct. 1 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. He was 88.

A native and lifelong resident of Reidsville, Gentry was a son of the late Thomas L. and Mary Grogan Gentry.

A member of Grace Fellowship at South Park, he was a retired teacher and administrator for the Reidsville City Schools and had served as a member of the Rockingham County Board of Education.

A musical man, friends said he played the piano for the local Salvation Army's events for more than 40 years.

For 12 years, Gentry served on the Reidsville City Council, acting as vice chairman for one term.

A long-time member of the Reidsville Lions Club, he was known for regularly driving blind area residents to appointments and making certain they had the eye care they needed. He was also dedicated to the collection of eyeglasses for the blind and sight impaired.

Gentry was a past president of the Reidsville Lions Club, former Lion of the Year, and received the Jack Stickley State Award, and the Melvin Jones International Award from the Lions Club.

Gentry was named Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award in 2005 and was an original member of the Reidsville YMCA Board of Directors.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Grace Fellowship at South Park. Burial will be in Reidlawn Cemetery. The Gentry family will see friends from 1-2 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Grace Fellowship at South Park before the funeral.

Gentry was preceded in death by his wife Christine Cliborne Gentry, and a brother, Thomas L. Gentry, Jr.

Survivors include his sisters-in-law: Kathy Cliborne and Mary Dove; his brother-in-law, Kempy Cliborne (Kathryn); a niece, Janet Pruitt (Danny); a great nephew, Jason Dyson (Megan); and great-great-nephews, Grant and Trevor. Memorials may be sent to: The Salvation Army, 708 Barnes Street, Reidsville or to the Reidsville Lions Club at P.O. Box 123 Reidsville, NC 27323-0123. Citty Funeral Home is handling arrangements.